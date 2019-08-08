Two couples having dinner, (B&W)
Today's Top Stories
1
Hot New Trend Alert: Poisoning Your Son’s Wife
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Add These New Pop Songs to Your Playlist
image
4
16 Cozy Coats to Get You Excited About Fall
image
5
How to Break Up with Dating Apps

Meghan Markle Got a Gorgeous, Meaningful Cake as a Birthday Surprise

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
"The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • It's the same bakery she highlighted in British Vogue for their work helping disadvantaged women in London.

        Oooo I love this. In an exclusive to HELLO!, it was revealed that Luminary Bakery supplied Meghan Markle with a very special, handcrafted cake to celebrate her recent birthday. Their work is gooorgeous (more on that in a sec), and it's not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been involved with them and their work. Apparently, this is "the very same bakery that the Duchess praised in her recent guest-edited issue of [British] Vogue."

        The east London bakery is a trailblazing venture that not only serves up some of the best cakes in the capital, but is also on a mission to empower some of London’s most vulnerable women by lifting them out of poverty and violence. The social enterprise gets disadvantaged women in London back on their feet, offering them employment opportunities and invaluable culinary skills—all in the name of damn good cakes.

        Meghan even sent them a thank you note for being part of the Vogue project when the issue came out:

        No word on exactly what the cake looked like, but here are a few pictures of the bakery's incredible work:

        View this post on Instagram

        Are you our next #luminarywonderfulwomanwednesday day? Maybe?! Because we are on the lookout for a new HEAD BAKER and this could not be a more exciting time to be a part of the team here at Luminary Bakery! With the expansion of our employability training course, our wonderful current head baker (@its_rachel_s ) is transitioning to full-time baker trainer, meaning we are looking for someone to take the reins of our growing bakery team. This person will have had experience in a professional kitchen and is ready to take on the challenging and fulfilling journey of a growing social enterprise bakery. With the upcoming launch of our second bakery later this year this is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to take their baking career to the next level and empower women while they’re at it! ⠀ ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #bakersofinstagram #eastlondon #eastlondonbaker #londonfood #londonbaker #bakingjob

        A post shared by Luminary Bakery (@luminarybakery) on

        View this post on Instagram

        Friday was “Z”, our incredible apprentice’s, last day working in the bakery. She is equal parts dedication and passion, mastering any challenge we put before her! She has excelled at cake decorating— not only in terms of style (see her beauty in the photo), but speed— she is so darn fast (but always stays meticulous)! She has been a total gift to the kitchen, but we cannot wait to see all that she does next! She is looking to set up her own business, focusing on some traditional Albanian pastries (if you’ve been to our cafe, you may have had her delicious Byrek) and fingers crossed, more cake!! We will keep you updated, but for now, join us in cheering her on & job well done 👏🎉 ⠀ ⠀ #purchasewithpurpose #socialenterprise #socent #empoweringwomen #luminarybakery #bakersofinstagram #eastlondon #eastlondonbaker #londonfood #londonbaker #bakinglove #storyofmytable #vscocook #vscobake #foodphotography #onthetable #deliciousfood #buzzfeedfood #huffpostfood #buzzfeast #luminarywedding #weddingcake #tieredcake #bossbabe #wonderwoman

        A post shared by Luminary Bakery (@luminarybakery) on

        Ugh, why can't there be a branch of this bakery in the United States? I would buy one immediately and my birthday isn't for another (does a quick mental calculation) 10 months!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince Harry's Birthday Message for Meghan Markle
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
        Wait: Meghan Isn't Inviting Kate to Her Birthday?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
        image
        Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
        image Replica of Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring Is $33
        image Meghan Markle Is Launching a Workwear Collection
        image Where to Buy Kate Middleton's $10 Earrings
        image Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
        image Kate Middleton Wears a Custom Dress to Wimbledon
        image Pippa Middleton Wears a Pretty Yellow Wrap Dress
        image Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wimbledon Braid