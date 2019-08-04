image
Today's Top Stories
1
Will You Watch Felicity Huffman in 'Otherhood'?
image
2
Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
image
3
'City of Girls' Lives Up to the Hype
New York Fashion Week - Street Style - Day 5
4
17 Watches That Double as Arm Candy
image
5
What Running 22,000 Miles Taught Me About my Body

Prince Harry Shares Personal Birthday Message for Meghan Markle on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • This weekend, on Sunday, August 4, Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday.
    • The Duchess of Sussex received tons of love from all of her royal relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Queen and Prince Philip, via their official Instagram accounts.
      • The Sussex Royal account also posted a special Instagram message wishing Meghan a happy birthday, but hidden in the post's caption was a special, personal birthday message from Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

        Today, the world is wishing Meghan Markle a very happy birthday. The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 38th birthday today, reportedly with a low-key, family-oriented, private get together with the royal family at Balmoral (there are even reports that Queen Elizabeth is throwing Meghan a special birthday tea at the royal family's Scottish castle).

        The less private way the royal family is celebrating? On Instagram. Several members of the royal family have taken to social media to share very public birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex, but the most special message of all was sneakily hidden in the caption for Sussex Royal's birthday post for Meghan.

        Her husband, Prince Harry, included a personal message for his wife in the photo's caption:

        "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H"

        Check out the full Sussex Royal birthday post for Meghan below:

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
        How Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Her 38th Birthday
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
        Comparing Will & Harry's Press Messages About Love
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Wait: Meghan Isn't Inviting Kate to Her Birthday?
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan's Birthday Messages from the Royal Family
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS The Complicated Curtsy Rules Meghan Learned
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 How Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Her 38th Birthday
        princess charlotte godmother sophie snuggs Princess Charlotte's Godmother Honors Her
        image Shop (Our) Meghan Markle Birthday Wish List
        image Replica of Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring Is $33
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed Everyone on Insta
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Launch King's Cup Regatta Kate Middleton
        image Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Ask Us to ID Causes