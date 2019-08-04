This weekend, on Sunday, August 4, Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex received tons of love from all of her royal relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Queen and Prince Philip, via their official Instagram accounts.

The Sussex Royal account also posted a special Instagram message wishing Meghan a happy birthday, but hidden in the post's caption was a special, personal birthday message from Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

The less private way the royal family is celebrating? On Instagram. Several members of the royal family have taken to social media to share very public birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex, but the most special message of all was sneakily hidden in the caption for Sussex Royal's birthday post for Meghan.

Her husband, Prince Harry, included a personal message for his wife in the photo's caption:

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H"

Check out the full Sussex Royal birthday post for Meghan below:

