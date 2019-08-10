image
Michelle Obama Gave Meghan Markle Advice About Joining the Royal Family

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • In a Q&A for her guest-edited issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle interviewed former First Lady Michelle Obama.
    • Meghan and Michelle talked about everything from motherhood to empowering other women in the interview.
      • Back in 2018, Michelle Obama shared a lengthy bit of advice for Meghan about joining the royal family during an interview with Good Housekeeping.

        When you make a big life change, you turn to people who have been there for advice. But what about when that big life change is of the trailblazing variety—like being an American woman of color joining the British royal family, for example?

        For Meghan Markle, the advice for how to handle such a monumental life shift came from none other than beloved former First Lady (and best-selling author and all-around badass) Michelle Obama.

        In a Q&A for the "Forces of Change" issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest-edited, the Duchess of Sussex and former First Lady discussed everything from motherhood to empowering other women.

        During the interview, Meghan asked the Obama matriarch about what motherhood has taught her.

        “Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go," she replied. "Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control. And boy, have I tried—especially at first. As mothers, we just don’t want anyone or anything to hurt our babies. But life has other plans."

        BRITAIN-ROYALS-MEGHAN-FASHION
        PETER LINDBERGHGetty Images

        The Vogue Q&A wasn't the first time these strong women have shared their connection in print, however. In a 2018 interview with Good Housekeeping, Obama shared her advice for Meghan on joining the royal family:

        "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel—from yourself and from others—can sometimes feel like a lot. So my biggest pieces of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.
        "I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work.
        "I think it’s okay—it’s good, even—to do that…. What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that—and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally."
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-MEGHAN-FASHION
        @SUSSEXROYALGetty Images

        Well said—not that we would expect anything else from a living legend like Michelle Obama.

