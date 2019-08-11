image
Today's Top Stories
1
18 Ways Women Still Aren't Equal to Men
"Just Go With It" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
2
Jennifer Aniston Is "Super Nostalgic" for Friends
image
3
The Tinder Couple Who Don't Have Money Fights
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 9 Edition
image
5
Help! Climate Change Is Stressing Me Out

Drunk Taylor Swift Is the Most Relatable Taylor Swift and Twitter Is Here for It

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019Getty Images
  • This weekend, a video of Taylor Swift, dancing and lip syncing to her own music went viral on Twitter.
    • The video, known as "Drunk Taylor" shot to the top of the Twitter trending list and got a great reaction from Taylor fans.
      • Here's the epic clip, in which Taylor is clearly feeling herself while lip syncing to her single "You Need to Calm Down," and some of the best Twitter reactions to the eternal glory that is Drunk Taylor.

        Taylor Swift's Lover era is all about living your best life and embracing all of who you are. Nothing has epitomized this phase of the Swiftiverse better than Drunk Taylor.

        If you don't live and breathe internet, a quick explainer: Drunk Taylor refers to a new video making the rounds on the interwebz, in which (an apparently tipsy) Taylor Swift dances and lip syncs to her own music with abandon. In the video, Taylor is clearly feeling herself as she grooves to her hit single, "You Need to Calm Down" and it's basically the best.

        Taylor Swift has never been more relatable than when she's inebriated and fangirling to herself. It's a thing, so just embrace it like you're Taylor Swift vibing on "You Need to Calm Down."

        Here's the clip, if you haven't see it yet with your own eyes:

        The video, which shows Taylor celebrating "You Need to Calm Down's" 10 VMA nominations, was an instant hit with Swifties across the great wide internet. Here are some of the best Drunk Taylor tweets, for your LOL-ing pleasure and posterity:

        Drunk Taylor has even started to take on a life of her own as a meme, and it's beautiful and wonderful and I'm personally hoping that Taylor embrace just how perfect her alter meme-go is and posts a collection of her own favorites:

        Drunk Taylor forever.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        The Slow Sexual Awakening of Taylor Swift
        image
        Is Taylor Actually Engaged to Joe Already?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Photo Call Miley Cyrus Posts About Change After Split
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Meghan Markle Is Battling Scammers
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Miley Cyrus Spends QT With Brandi Cyrus Amid Split
        image Miley Cyrus Was Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex
        2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet What to Know About Brody Jenner's Ex, Kaitlynn
        Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five Miley Cyrus Is Living Her Best Life In Italy
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Again
        image
        17 Times Royals Bared Their Legs
        25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Um, This Dude Claims Lady Gaga Stole “Shallow”
        Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Day 2 Learn Harry and Meghan's Scottish Titles