Drunk Taylor Swift Is the Most Relatable Taylor Swift and Twitter Is Here for It

This weekend, a video of Taylor Swift, dancing and lip syncing to her own music went viral on Twitter.

The video, known as "Drunk Taylor" shot to the top of the Twitter trending list and got a great reaction from Taylor fans.

Here's the epic clip, in which Taylor is clearly feeling herself while lip syncing to her single "You Need to Calm Down," and some of the best Twitter reactions to the eternal glory that is Drunk Taylor.

Taylor Swift's Lover era is all about living your best life and embracing all of who you are. Nothing has epitomized this phase of the Swiftiverse better than Drunk Taylor.

If you don't live and breathe internet, a quick explainer: Drunk Taylor refers to a new video making the rounds on the interwebz, in which (an apparently tipsy) Taylor Swift dances and lip syncs to her own music with abandon. In the video, Taylor is clearly feeling herself as she grooves to her hit single, "You Need to Calm Down" and it's basically the best.

Taylor Swift has never been more relatable than when she's inebriated and fangirling to herself. It's a thing, so just embrace it like you're Taylor Swift vibing on "You Need to Calm Down."

Here's the clip, if you haven't see it yet with your own eyes:

Drunk Taylor is me after one Absolut + La Croix cocktail jamming to her music videos in my living room. #Mood



pic.twitter.com/uvhW3f3rQi — Donnie 🏹 (@TVandCrumpets) August 11, 2019

The video, which shows Taylor celebrating "You Need to Calm Down's" 10 VMA nominations, was an instant hit with Swifties across the great wide internet. Here are some of the best Drunk Taylor tweets, for your LOL-ing pleasure and posterity:

Seriously drunk Taylor is my mood for the rest of the summer pic.twitter.com/YZVSIKYL08 — 🌈⚡️ (@dontblamesam) August 11, 2019

I really feel like drunk Taylor compliments all the other girls in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/vtLZUXZffq — lexi loves lover (@ifeltenough) August 11, 2019

Bucket list:

1.) meet taylor

2.) BE DRUNK WITH TAYLOR

pic.twitter.com/6xbVkm6nIQ — Becky 🇵🇭 (@Swiftieee19) August 11, 2019

Still think Taylor needs to have a Secret Sessions at a club for +21 Swifties where we all get drunk together and listen to the album and Taylor gets drunk with us 🍸

pic.twitter.com/6XqPBv8EZV — 🏳️‍🌈 Ro & Saige 🏳️‍🌈 (@atxswifties) August 11, 2019

i love how this is taylor swift drunk but this is swifites sober



pic.twitter.com/drrDVr9LGM — jasMinE 💙 (@swiftisspelling) August 11, 2019

Drunk taylor swift is my two moods pic.twitter.com/wPv53siAOy — desiree (@HolyGroundSwi) August 11, 2019

Let's take a moment to appreciate how adorable drunk Taylor is #TaylorSwiftIsadoredparty pic.twitter.com/29zHbLOBgH — Saraaah (@imfeelingstuff) August 11, 2019

drunk taylor is what we deserve pic.twitter.com/wegch7syb2 — 𝓂 (@cruelredsummer) August 11, 2019

I’m so glad Taylor is exactly the type of drunk i assume she’d be

pic.twitter.com/QOo0p2LbIA — Taj 🏹 (@reputationbish) August 11, 2019

but why is drunk taylor an actual representation of me jamming to her music pic.twitter.com/At8V0t0xBL — belle🏹 (@ghostofswifts) August 11, 2019

Drunk Taylor has even started to take on a life of her own as a meme, and it's beautiful and wonderful and I'm personally hoping that Taylor embrace just how perfect her alter meme-go is and posts a collection of her own favorites:

meme + drunk Taylor >>>>>> everything pic.twitter.com/CpuBbUmVmB — su, de (@moonlightrosy) August 11, 2019

We got so many meme pictures from drunk Taylor last night I’m thriving pic.twitter.com/w0cbqORHk8 — Caroline🏹 (@loverxswiftie) August 11, 2019

When someone wakes me up from a nap #DrunkTaylor pic.twitter.com/bl9ybD3qkd — Sav (Wants to Hug Taylor) 🦋🏹 (@SavLovesSwift) August 11, 2019

Me explaining literally anything about Taylor to someone who isn’t a fan#drunktaylor pic.twitter.com/MXHKX0RPSh — Makenzi Adams (@makenzi_adams) August 11, 2019

there were five drunk taylor’s in the fence pic.twitter.com/2PCardy5Ll — jasMinE 💙 (@swiftisspelling) August 11, 2019

Drunk Taylor forever.

