image
Today's Top Stories
1
Twitter Is Here for Drunk Taylor Swift
image
2
18 Ways Women Still Aren't Equal to Men
image
3
Maxi Dresses That Will Take You Right Into Fall
image
4
17 Times Royals Bared Their Legs
image
5
The Tinder Couple Who Don't Have Money Fights

Janet Jackson Surprised a Super Fan and the Video Will Make You Cry

His face!

image
By Emily Dixon
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Four
Dave J HoganGetty Images

I'm not going to lie, I'm starting to feel like my Father's Day gift to my beloved dad was inadequate. Back in June, Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. posted a thoroughly adorable clip of him and his brother surprising their dad with tickets to see one Janet Jackson, icon, in Las Vegas. And it looks like Ms. Jackson saw the clip: After the show, she surprised him with a hug, captured in a video that has over 200,000 likes on Twitter and counting. Wow, I've really got to do better with my dad's next gift.

In KB's first video, he presents his unsuspecting dad (not named in the video) with an average looking sheet of paper, which happens to feature tickets to see Janet at her Las Vegas residency. His dad's reaction is an absolute delight: He leaps from the couch and runs across the room, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness!" Again, and I don't mean to shame you here—has any gift you've ever given your relatives received a reaction like that?

The second clip, filmed after the show, is even sweeter: KB's dad talks to someone off camera, describing his favorite part of the concert. ("Right at the beginning, when she came down," he said. "That was a highlight for me, just seeing her on stage.") Unbeknownst to him, Janet is standing behind him the whole time; she hugs him and telling him, "That's really sweet," eliciting an enormous gasp. And if you need to pause the video right there, just to take in the expression on his face, you're not alone: Multiple Twitter users took a screenshot.

Janet and her number one fan go on to have a conversation in the video clip, though it's hard to hear exactly what they talk about. Let's just say the Best Sons of 2019 prize has already been awarded to the Strawder brothers—and the rest of us really need to step it up.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Links
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Paris Jackson's In a Short Film for Golden Goose
image
Janet Jackson Gave Her Baby an Unusual Name
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Royals Respond to Allegation Against Prince Andrew
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Angelina Jolie with her children visit the Louvre in Paris Angelina Jolie Celebrates Son Maddox’s Birthday
image Liam Just Broke His Silence on Split From Miley
image Blue Ivy Carter's Impressive Secret Talent
image Adele's Summer Vacation Photo Album
FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 - Show Taylor Swift's TCA Icon Award Acceptance Speech
image Miley Cyrus Just Dragged Brody Jenner
image Twitter Is Here for Drunk Taylor Swift
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Photo Call Miley Cyrus Posts About Change After Split