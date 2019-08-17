This week, Friends star Courteney Cox took to Instagram with a hilarious throwback photo.

The post highlights an old magazine clip from 1988 in which Courteney talks about Madonna's iconic style.

Busy Philipps commented to let Courteney know that her post happened to coincide with Madonna's birthday.

2019 Courteney Cox is trolling 1988 Courteney Cox and it's kind of the best.

Yesterday, the delightfully self-aware Friends star took to Instagram to share an old magazine clip. The page features Courteney, looking so very '80s with whispy bangs, a strapless halter top, and a bold lip, next to a quote the actress gave about none other than Madonna:

"There are a lot of personalities out there, like Madonna, who can set their own style. It's outrageous. I don't know if I could do it, but she displays a great sense of personal style."

"It’s not so much what you say...it’s the way you say it. #fbf #deepthoughts #profound#madonna," Courteney captioned the hilarious vintage post.

Busy Philipps jumped in on the thread, commenting, "Oh wow-this is wonderful. Also. Did you know it's Madonna's birthday today????"

It seems like, yeah, Courteney would have had to know that and that would help explain why she shared the post in the first place, but NO. She didn't, apparently.

"@busyphilipps what? No haha! Happy birthday Madonna!!" the Friends alum replied, in perfect Monica fashion.

Check out the post for yourself below:

