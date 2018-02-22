A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship

May 2004

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and sparks fly/explode all over the place—specifically, all over Brad's marriage. Angelina later described falling for Brad while filming the movie during an interview with Vogue:

"Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can’t wait to get to work.' Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair. And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration."