The legend has, indeed, returned. Missy Elliott just performed at the 2019 VMAs right before she became the first female rapper to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and the internet could not be more obsessed with what just went down on stage.

She started off with a single from her new album, then performed iconic songs like, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Pass That Dutch," and "Lose Control."

Naturally, the internet freaked out at how amazing her performance was. A true artist.

MISSY MISDE MOTHER FUCKING MENOR ELLIOTT BITCH!!!!!!@MissyElliott thank you! — TheDawn💜 (@RebekaDawn) August 27, 2019

@MissyElliott just fed my soul for the next 10years until her next album comes out #VMAs — Kendoll Hobbits (@TheRealKendoll) August 27, 2019

And that ladies and gentlemen is why this award is LONG overdue. Truly a musical genius, trendsetter and innovator @MissyElliott you deserve all this and more! #MTVVMAs #MTV #VMAs #VMA — ⚰️⚰️⚰️ (@FadedPlace) August 27, 2019

I can’t imagine being apart of the generation who doesn’t know who MISSY ELLIOTT is!!!!!!!!!! — Jon Scott (@itsjonscott) August 27, 2019

Yeah we need a min to RECOVER‼️🔥🔥😂😅👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @MissyElliott #MTVVMAs — Jeremy Head (@journeyellow) August 27, 2019

Missy should have brought Ciara out but I digress Missy Elliott is a legend period. 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NwxjVml2xE — Legend™️ (@EbzGotFans) August 27, 2019

I was only half watchin #MTVVMAs until @MissyElliott just blew the roof off — Adamance© (@adamance) August 27, 2019

My Black excellence night has been made. @serenawilliams kicking ass in tennis then @MissyElliott just doing the damn thing. No words. They give me life! — Karen (@kdking97) August 27, 2019

Missy Elliott is a goddamn American treasure. — Sobre Sound (@SobreSound) August 27, 2019

.@MissyElliott, you are a legend. You worked it and it was absolutely worth it. #VMAs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 27, 2019

Missy Elliott is the prime example of a perfect legacy artist. — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) August 27, 2019

Last month, Elliott told Marie Claire in her August cover that when it comes to her career, she has spoken everything into existence. “It’s funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I’ve done. And that’s how powerful the tongue is....I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet and Michael and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn’t made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama.”

Congrats to Missy.

