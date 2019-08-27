image
Missy Elliott Performed at the VMAs and the Internet Is Freaking Out

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Noam GalaiGetty Images

The legend has, indeed, returned. Missy Elliott just performed at the 2019 VMAs right before she became the first female rapper to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and the internet could not be more obsessed with what just went down on stage.

She started off with a single from her new album, then performed iconic songs like, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Pass That Dutch," and "Lose Control."

Naturally, the internet freaked out at how amazing her performance was. A true artist.

Last month, Elliott told Marie Claire in her August cover that when it comes to her career, she has spoken everything into existence. “It’s funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I’ve done. And that’s how powerful the tongue is....I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet and Michael and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn’t made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama.”

Congrats to Missy.

