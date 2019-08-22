As reported in the Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus just got a tattoo that has Italian symbolism—where she just got back with her "romantic friend" Kaitlynn Carter.

The tattoo, which represents a snake, is small, intricate, and apparently based on an old sculpture she saw while she was there.

In case you missed it, Miley and husband Liam Hemsworth have officially filed for divorce.

Miley Cyrus has been apparently making out "everywhere" with Kaitlynn Carter—and even though they're not in a relationship, their "romantic friendship" is tooootally focused on the romantic part. And Miley just got a tattoo that channels the trip they took together, so it must have been incredibly meaningful.

According to the Daily Mail, "The tattoo is a snake in the act of consuming a child; the biscione is also known as the vipera. The biscione has been the emblem of the House of Visconti for centuries and is the symbol of Milan, according to The Art Post Blog." And, yes, Miley and Kaitlynn did in fact go to Lake Como, but Dr. Woo, the tattoo artist, captioned the photo: "Cool old sculpture Miley Cyrus found in Italy." So the symbolism for her specifically might have just been her time in Italy in general.

Ok, so, real talk: The eating a kid symbolism isn't really my jam (yes, I know. Yes, it's symbolic. I was an art history major, I get it, but do I want to have it on my forearm?). But I quite like the fact that it basically looks like a tiny painting inset on her arm, as well as pretty curvature of the snake.

Here's the tattoo:

Intriguing. Meanwhile, neither Miley nor Kaitlynn have lost their sense of humor in the midst of all this crazy relationship drama—they just got Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner a joint weed bouquet for his birthday (pun totally intended).

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here