Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Their Family Were Just Spotted on a Commercial Flight

Tickets for the budget flight cost a mere £73.

By Katherine J Igoe
BRITAIN-ROYALS
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
    • So, by contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton were just spotted flying commercial on a very inexpensive flight on the way to their own vacation.

        This is intriguing. According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were just spotted getting off a budget flight to Scotland from Norwich this morning. It's expected that they're still currently on family vacation; The timing is particularly interesting, though, given that Meghan and Harry have come under fire recently for flying private as they've also headed to vacation with their young son Archie Harrison.

        You can see the photos in the link here, but it's really just the family of five with suitcases on the tarmac headed towards the terminal. The palace had no comment, but a passenger said, "The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were none the wiser. No one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realized that Kate’s mother was sat a few rows in front of me."

        That is...a very interesting contrast, and I'm not sure it's a coincidence, even if it's just to show an understanding of recent scrutiny. Elton John made a statement about the Meghan and Harry coverage, citing Diana's death and a sense of protection towards the young family. "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™," he said, slamming the "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character."

        View this post on Instagram

        I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.

        A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

        That's also not to say that Meghan and Harry don't ever fly commercial—Harry was spotted on a British Airways flight in May, and the previous December he and Meghan took a commercial flight to Nice. It's the same with the Cambridges: Kate definitely flew commercial with Prince George in 2013, and then again in her solo trip to the Netherlands. Generally, the royals can and do fly private when they're on official business, but have lately been working to keep costs down (if the latest budgeted numbers from 2018 are any indication).

        Either way, I highly doubt scrutiny over plane travel is going away anytime soon. In a way, I'm glad the conversation about eco-friendly travel is starting to become more pointed, but some of the language hasn't been constructive thus far.

