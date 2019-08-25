Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
2
Required Reading: 'Red At The Bone'
image
3
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
4
Love Wine? Right This Way...
image
5
The Couple Using Airbnb to Cover Baby Costs

Awkwafina Has a Cryptic Response to the Rumors That She'll Be in the Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2019 Sundance Film Festival - Day 1
Rich Polk
  • Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated movies on the studio's impressive film slate.
    • At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, Awkwafina, who was at the expo promoting her film Raya and the Last Dragon, was asked directly about rumors that she'll have a role in the Little Mermaid remake.
      • Awkwafina was cryptic about the potential of her being a part of the movie, but said she would be "more than honored" if she were asked to be in the film.

        Get ready for one more reason to be hyped for Disney's upcoming live-action Little Mermaid reboot because Awkwafina might be in the movie.

        Rumors that the rapper and actress would be in the highly-anticipated remake have been swirling for a while now. When she was asked about it directly at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, Awkwafina was cryptic—but her response did seem to confirm that she's at least in talks for a role.

        "Aww man, that all isn't confirmed yet, but obviously if it happens, I would be more than honored," Awkwafina told ET Online. "It's a classic, yeah. I'm very, very happy. That's my princess right there, so I'm very happy with what they have [announced] so far."

        The adaptation, which will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, still doesn't have a firm release date, but we're more and more excited the more we hear about it.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Harry Styles Won't Star in 'The Little Mermaid'
        image
        The 21 Most Anticipated Movies of 2019
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Trooping The Colour 2019 Why Charlotte Is More Outgoing Than George
        Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Why Will & Kate Will Have to Do Tons of Paperwork
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        NBC's "76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals See the First Pic of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil
        Royal Family Members Attend Crathie Kirk Church Kate Middleton Wears Michael Kors to Church
        The Duke Of Sussex Visits Sheffield Fans Were Delighted to See Prince Harry at Wembley
        The Duke Of York, The UK's Special Representative For International Trade and Investment Visits Crossrail Prince Andrew Releases Another Statement
        TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-FRANCE-US-WWII-DDAY-ANNIVERSARY-DIPLOMACY The Queen Says Trump "Ruined" Her Lawn, LOL
        LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Jamie Foxx Gushes About His Daughter, Corinne
        image 'BIP's' Caelynn Ships Tayshia and John Paul Jones
        image
        51 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean