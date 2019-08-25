Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated movies on the studio's impressive film slate.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, Awkwafina, who was at the expo promoting her film Raya and the Last Dragon, was asked directly about rumors that she'll have a role in the Little Mermaid remake.

Awkwafina was cryptic about the potential of her being a part of the movie, but said she would be "more than honored" if she were asked to be in the film.

Rumors that the rapper and actress would be in the highly-anticipated remake have been swirling for a while now. When she was asked about it directly at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, Awkwafina was cryptic—but her response did seem to confirm that she's at least in talks for a role.

"Aww man, that all isn't confirmed yet, but obviously if it happens, I would be more than honored," Awkwafina told ET Online. "It's a classic, yeah. I'm very, very happy. That's my princess right there, so I'm very happy with what they have [announced] so far."

The adaptation, which will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, still doesn't have a firm release date, but we're more and more excited the more we hear about it.

