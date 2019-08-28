I'm so very sorry, but I have no choice but to inform you that Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons. But here's the good news: She's leaving in pursuit of a string of major projects, including a reboot of the game show Supermarket Sweep and a new Netflix comedy special. So while you won't see Leslie popping up on "Weekend Update" any time soon (not even to call Colin Jost a "creamy slice of provolone cheese"), you're certainly going to see her on the TV.

As Deadline reports, SNL contracts typically run for seven years, but it was Leslie's choice to leave after five to focus on other opportunities (frankly, I can't even imagine surrendering my Saturdays for five whole years.) For her work on the show, she earned three Emmy nominations: two for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, and one for outstanding original music and lyrics, for the musical number "The Upper East Side" (watch below. You're welcome.)

Here's what's next for Leslie: Firstly, she's hosting and executive producing Supermarket Sweep, a game show reboot that NBC, ABC, Netflix and Fox are all currently bidding on, according to Deadline. Plus, she's got an hour-long comedy special coming to Netflix in 2020.

And there's two huge movie roles in the works, too. She'll appear in the dark comedy Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell, in which both will play "Phoenix housewives who create a scheme to counterfeit coupons and soon are sitting stop a $40 million coupon cartel." And she'll star in the sequel to Coming to America, according to the Hollywood Reporter, alongside Eddie Murphy, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones.

I'll admit, I'd hoped to see Leslie in the upcoming season of SNL, and the one after that, and the one after that too. And I'm far from alone in that sentiment: Just look at her critique of Alabama's abortion ban, which has, rightfully, acquired over two million views. Still, it's reassuring to know there'll be plenty of new avenues to enjoy her genius. To the TV industry, I have one demand: Leslie had better be commentating on the 2020 Olympics.



