Let's be honest: We've all been aware for a while now that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are dating, even without any verbal confirmation from either of them. But it looks like we've just got that confirmation from Shawn, as Hollywood Life reports, courtesy of a fan question backstage after one of his shows.

After a concert Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Shawn took some questions from fans. And one fan wasn't there to mess around, getting straight to the point with, "You’ve said you’ve never been in love. Has that changed recently?"

Shawn might have dodged the question somewhat, but he did confirm he's dating Camila, answering, "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship." (See that? Relationship.) He continued, "There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?" Which is a sweet and respectful answer, and one that gives us the confirmation we've been awaiting for months.



“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship! There’s another peron involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?”#ShawnMendesTheTourUncasville pic.twitter.com/xyqP0I3r6h — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 31, 2019

Speaking of love, you might recall that Camila's already dropped the L word regarding Shawn—sort of. Back in August, she marked his birthday by posting a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram, captioning it, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!" Admittedly, it's hardly uncommon to tell a friend you love them, particularly on their birthday, but the context—and the conspicuously turned off comments on the post—make the caption seem a little more revealing.

Camila's been busy teasing a new project on social media, as Paper reports, with a series of cryptic photos and videos captioned, "What do I know about love?" One thing Camila almost certainly knows about love: It looks an awful lot like Shawn Mendes.

