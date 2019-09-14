This week, after several months off for maternity leave, Meghan Markle returned to work with her first royal engagement since giving birth to baby Archie Harrison in May.

Meghan stepped out alongside her good friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to celebrate the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection in London.

In an interview after the launch, Misha publicly defended Meghan against "unjust" criticisms she's faced in recent months.

Smart Works was created in September 2013 to help unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews and return to employment. As part of her involvement with the group, Meghan tapped her good friend, designer Misha Nonoo, to design a white shirt for the collection.

Meghan isn't just a friend of Misha's, she's also a fan. She famously wore one of the designer's iconic white shirts for her very first public appearance with Prince Harry, at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Here's a look back, as if the images of Meghan and Harry's first public date aren't forever burned into your brain:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Misha wore a new, also amazing white shirt from the Smart Works collection, which is shoppable now:

In an interview with Today after the launch event, Misha spoke out in Meghan's defense against criticisms she's faced since becoming a member of the royal family.

"I think it's unjust and I think that people should really focus on the good work that [Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry] do," she said. "A prime example of that is this [Smart Works event]. It's her first official engagement after having had her baby and it's all about empowering women. It's all about what she has essentially always sought to do. And I think that people should really focus on the great work that they do."

When asked about the persistent rumors that she was the unidentified friend who set Meghan and Prince Harry up to begin with, however, Misha was much less direct.

"No comment," she repeated over and over again, refusing to answer.

