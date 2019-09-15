David Henrie, who costarred with Selena Gomez in her Disney Channel hit, Wizards of Waverly Place says that he and Selena talk about bringing the show back "all the time."

In an interview with ET Online, David revealed that he and Selena have talked at length about their own idea for a reboot.

Wizards of Waverly Place aired for four seasons on Disney Channel, from October 2007 to January 2012.

If you're ready to head back to Waverly Place, you're not alone.

David Henrie, who costarred alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel hit Wizards of Waverly Place recently revealed that he and Selena talk about rebooting the popular series "all the time" and that they have their own plan for how to do it.



In an interview with ET Online, David said that he and Selena, who played siblings Justin and Alex Russo on the hit kids' show from 2007 until 2012, have it all worked out.

Here's what David says his and Selena's Wizards reboot would look like:

"It's not formal. But, Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing. We want to start the show like a few years later. Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided.

"Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin's, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin's] Max has the sub shop, but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together."

As ET Online points out, imagining the future of Wizards of Waverly Place is a regular pastime for the former costars, who shared some predictions about their characters' lives in an Instagram Story in 2017.

"You have kids. Alex is for sure single," Selena said at the time of her character.

"Yeah, Justin has, like, 15 children," David said. "Alex is single; she's still trying to find herself. She's now, like, 25, and she's trying to figure things out. Max is lucky if he's even found himself. Like, he's literally lost."

"He now just makes sandwiches on the street," Selena added, laughing.

Sounds about right, TBH. Now, come on Disney, and make Selena and David's Wizards: Part Deux idea a reality ASAP, please. Disney+ needs #content, after all.

