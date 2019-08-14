Selena Gomez, among many other things, is a verifiable beauty icon (just search "Selena Gomez makeup tutorial" on YouTube if for some reason you need convincing.) Now, according to WWD, the day has finally come: Like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Kylie Jenner before her, Selena Gomez is launching her own beauty line. I can promise you this already: If it contains that perfect shade of red lipstick she often wears the hell out of, I'll be placing an order for 11 of them.

How do we know this is legit, and not just another tantalizing celebrity rumor that turns out to be crushingly false, I hear you ask? Well, as WWD reports, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed that July Moon Productions — Selena's production company — filed a trademark for "Selena Gomez" last month (July 11, to be precise). And that trademark covers "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils." Unless Selena's just a keen fan of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and wanted a real hands-on experience of the trademarking process, that sounds an awful lot like she's launching a beauty line.

Rihanna surprised the Sephora Store Leasership Conference in Vegas and gave them a sneak peak of a product dropping 8/23! pic.twitter.com/VHxypTloxQ — christelle. (@fentibetter) August 8, 2019

Speaking of Fenty Beauty, meanwhile: A mere week after giving us 50 shades of the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, Rihanna announced yet another drop. According to @fentibetter on Twitter, she teased a new product at a Sephora conference in Las Vegas, saying, "I was not going to come all the way to Vegas empty-handed. So we're gonna give you guys an exclusive sneak peek of one of the next products coming out — the very next product coming out. And it's..."

It's brows, people! Allure reports that the product is called the Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler at a Sephora conference in Las Vegas, and it comes in a jaw-dropping 14 shades. I'll take 11 of those too, thanks!

