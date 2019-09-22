Even though he's been in the spotlight since the day he was born, Prince Harry still gets nervous from time-to-time.

According to The Mirror, Harry revealed that the one royal engagement that made him really nervous over the years was the first-ever Invictus Games in 2014.

The royal revealed that, just before he gave his speech at the opening ceremony, he was so nervous he was "shaking."

You might think that growing up in the spotlight like a royal would give you some immunity to stage fright and public speaking-related nerves, but you would be wrong.

Harry explained, per The Mirror:

"Nerves, nerves, about everything. The whole planning, whether it was going to come together, whether people were going to turn up, whether we were going to fill seats. The weather because the opening ceremony was outdoors and and selfishly I guess, my speech.

"On the actual night we had the podium right in front of all of the competitors and I could just see all of their faces. They started chanting and I was so nervous, I was shaking. I knew I had a certain window to be able to get my words out and we were also running behind so I rushed it and it's probably one of the worst speeches I've ever given."

Luckily, the speech was a huge success, so Harry didn't need to worry after all. Watch it for yourself below:

