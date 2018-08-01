Until now, you’ve probably never thought about what the surname of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will be, but then you saw this story and were like, “Wait… what will it be?” It’s a very good question, considering the world never refers to the royal family by anything other than their title and first names.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ever since the Duke and Duchess tied the knot back in May, all anyone’s been wondering is when they’re going to announce that they’re pregnant with their first child. They’ve both spoken openly about wanting kids in the future, and the prospect of them settling down to start a family is probably just around the corner.

But, interestingly, when the inevitably super-cute, ginger-haired and brown-eyed, freckle-covered babies do start arriving on the scene, they’ll adopt a surname that’s completely new to the royal family—and that’s also different from their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Despite the fact that their fathers are brothers—and in most families would therefore share the same surname of Mountbatten-Windsor—the royal children are known by a different family name. Back in September, Kensington Palace confirmed that five-year-old Prince George would be starting school as "George Cambridge." Just as Prince Charles and Diana had William and Harry go by the surname of "Wales" at school (Charles is the Prince of Wales), it’s thought the decision was made to help the royal children blend into their school environment, while also neatly tying in with their parents’ titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images WPA Pool

And, with their super chill vibe, it’s highly suspected that Meghan and Harry will probably make the same choice, electing for their own children to take on a normal surname that relates to their title, rather than directly to monarchy. After they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their wedding on May 19, it’s most likely that their children will share the surname ‘Sussex’ when they eventually go to school.

And now, we wait for the pitter-patter of tiny Sussex footsteps.