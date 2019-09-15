image
Prince Harry Gives an Update on Baby Archie Harrison for Fans

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke Of Sussex Visits The Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • This week, during a visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire, Prince Harry met and chatted with royal fans.
    • When one young fan asked Harry for how his four-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is doing, Harry replied that he was doing well and growing up fast.

        Earlier this week, on Thursday to be exact, Prince Harry stepped out for a royal engagement to visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire. During the visit, Harry met royal fans and chatted with them about their burning questions—like how his four-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is doing.

        When a young girl at the event asked the question we were all wondering, saying, "Prince Harry, how is everything going with Archie?"

        Harry, never one to disappoint a royal fan (and especially not a young and adorable one like the girl who asked) shared an update about Archie, which was blissfully caught on camera.

        "He is really well, thanks," Harry said. "He is getting so big."

        The video was quickly shared by royal fan accounts, of course. Watch it for yourself below:

        "The Duke of Sussex visits @LealandsHigh in Luton to see the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme in action," the Royal Family tweeted about the engagement, along with a photo of Harry hanging out with the kids. "RFU All Schools aims to increase the number of secondary state schools playing rugby union. @LealandsHigh is the 750th school to sign up to the scheme!"

