Meghan Markle Opens Up About Motherhood and Her "Heart's Desires" During Talk in South Africa

The event, called "Ladies Who Launch," was in conjunction with the U.K.-South Africa tech hub, People reports.

After the private group discussion, several of the women Meghan spoke with shared some of the insights she offered for the small group.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Duchess of Sussex met with female founders of tech companies in Cape Town during an event called "Ladies Who Launch," held in conjunction with the U.K.-South Africa tech hub. During the private meeting, Meghan was candid about the challenges that come with raising her son, Archie Harrison.

"We acknowledged the importance of not just education for girls but being role models for boys—that we are women who are influential and who boys can look up to as well," Naadiya Moosajee, who has a two-year-old son, said of her conversation with Meghan, according to People. "We both have sons, and we were bearing in mind that we are not just role models for girls but boys—and not just our sons, but generally in public too."

Meghan made it clear to the women in the group that being a wife and a mother didn't mean that her personal goals are on the back burner.

"She talked about being a mother and having duties as a duchess and fulfilling what her heart desires—and that it can’t just fade away now that you’re a duchess," Matsi Modise, founder of skills training company Simodisa, said. "That you have to be true to who you are."

Modise added: "You know the phrase, ‘If you have climbed a mountain, you’re the one who has the biggest to fall?’ You are the one who is ushering a path for everyone else. She spoke about how we have to keep pushing and going forward, knowing that you are doing it for others who will follow. She wasn’t referring to being a royal, but life in general when you have challenges."

So, basically, Meghan was poised, amazing, and inspiring, as always.

