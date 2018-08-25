image
Today's Top Stories
1
Famous Women Tell Their Immigration Stories
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image
4
12 Fall Outfit Ideas That Are Chic and Easy
Asian Girl With Tattoo Standing On The Beach
5
How to Dye Hair Blonde Without the Damage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Adopted a New Labrador Retriever

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Kensington Palace just welcomed a new resident—an adorable Labrador Retriever. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a new four-legged friend for their family, according to The Mirror.

The new addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family is thought to be a replacement for Meghan's beloved Labrador-Shepherd mix, Bogart, who she had to re-home and leave behind when she moved to the UK to be with Harry. Meghan did bring her rescue Beagle, Guy, along for the trip, but Bogart was sadly just too old to make the transatlantic journey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan is a known dog-lover, and regularly posted pics of Guy and Bogart to her Instagram, back when she was allowed to have one.

image
Instagram

Royal sources say Harry and Meghan have already moved their new furry friend into Nottingham Cottage and that the whole family is doing well.

"The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage, " a royal source told The Daily Mail. "Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds."

image
Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan has long been a proponent of the "adopt, don't shop" mentality when it comes to animals. She was actually inspired to bring Bogart into her family by none other than Ellen DeGeneres.

“Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Meghan explained during an interview with Best Health.

Harry has also been open about Meghan's magic touch with dogs. During their engagement interview, he shared a story about how the Queen's famous corgis reacted to Meghan.

“For the last 33 years, I’ve been barked at. This one walks in, and absolutely nothing!,” he said. “Just wagging tails.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Royal Family documentary Behind This Hidden Royal Family Documentary
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Kate Middleton's Hack to Stop Heels Slipping Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Reason Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Meghan's Mom Will "Work Her Magic" on Family Drama
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Will Meghan Markle Have to Bow to Kate Middleton?
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Harry and Meghan Vacation with Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan's Brother Blames Prince Harry for the Feud
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition The Strange Rule For When The Royals Have Children
image Meghan and Harry Vacationed with Amal and George
image Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance with the Queen