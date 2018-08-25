Kensington Palace just welcomed a new resident—an adorable Labrador Retriever. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a new four-legged friend for their family, according to The Mirror.

The new addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family is thought to be a replacement for Meghan's beloved Labrador-Shepherd mix, Bogart, who she had to re-home and leave behind when she moved to the UK to be with Harry. Meghan did bring her rescue Beagle, Guy, along for the trip, but Bogart was sadly just too old to make the transatlantic journey.

Meghan is a known dog-lover, and regularly posted pics of Guy and Bogart to her Instagram, back when she was allowed to have one.

Royal sources say Harry and Meghan have already moved their new furry friend into Nottingham Cottage and that the whole family is doing well.

"The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage, " a royal source told The Daily Mail. "Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds."

Meghan has long been a proponent of the "adopt, don't shop" mentality when it comes to animals. She was actually inspired to bring Bogart into her family by none other than Ellen DeGeneres.

“Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Meghan explained during an interview with Best Health.



Harry has also been open about Meghan's magic touch with dogs. During their engagement interview, he shared a story about how the Queen's famous corgis reacted to Meghan.

“For the last 33 years, I’ve been barked at. This one walks in, and absolutely nothing!,” he said. “Just wagging tails.”

