During her royal tour of Africa, Meghan Markle met with women from Khayelitsha and Lesotho who act as mentors in their community.



The meeting was set up through @mothers2mothers, a charity that works to train and employ women living with HIV as frontline health workers.

Before the end of her visit, Meghan donated two large bags of her son Archie Harrison's hand me downs to contribute to the cause.

Earlier this week, as part of her royal tour of Africa, Meghan Markle met with women in Cape Town as part of a collaboration with the charity mothers2mothers, which works to train and employ women living with HIV as frontline health workers.

During the engagement, which took place on Wednesday, September 25, Meghan met with women from Khayelitsha and Lesotho who played key roles as "Mentor Mothers" to serve as a lifeline to families in their community.

In a post on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the palace revealed that, before she left the engagement, Meghan donated two large bags of " loved but outgrown" clothes of Archie's to pay it forward to the community.

"It’s so important we’re able to share what’s worked for our family and know that we’re all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours," Meghan said of the donation.

Just one more piece of proof that Meghan walks the walk when it comes to the charities she supports.

