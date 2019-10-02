By now, you've probably heard the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have separated. An unnamed source told People, "They are taking some time but not done," adding, "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles." TMZ reported that the separation explained Jenner's solo appearance at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, with a source telling the publication that the couple had "been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away, at least for now." They'll both "continue to co-parent and will keep Stormi as their number 1 priority," the source added.

Here's a sad extra detail: as People notes, the couple had just shared what made their relationship quite so great in Playboy's "Pleasure" issue, which hit newsstands/the internet only a few weeks ago. Scott interviewed Jenner for the magazine, asking her, "Why do you think our relationship works?" Her sweet response? "We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger." Can someone explain why I'm experiencing vicarious heartbreak through two people I don't even know?





The couple also talked about their sex life after having their first child. "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience," Scott said, to which Jenner responded, "Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong."

And Jenner also shared how they spend their time together when not working. "When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together. We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch," she said.

"We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks," Jenner finished. Damn, this breakup is a sad one.

