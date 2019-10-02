image
Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan and Diana
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
image
4
Difficult Coworkers? Here's How to Deal
image
5
The Sneakers We're Buying This Year

Chrissy Teigen Dug Out Luna's Iconic Hot Dog Costume for Little Brother Miles

A legend rises again!

image
By Emily Dixon
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images

Cast your mind back to 2016, when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, wore a hot dog costume for Halloween—and, if the photo Teigen shared on Instagram is anything to go by, absolutely despised every minute of it. "have you ever seen a more "why me?" face," Teigen captioned the instantly Legendary (sorry) photo, which has racked up over one million likes and firmly cemented Luna's status as Iconic Celebrity Baby.

Perhaps you might imagine that said hot dog costume is now languishing at the back of an attic somewhere, or was swiftly consigned to a thrift store after Luna made her displeasure very clear. Well, I have happy news for you, friend. The Teigen-Legends still own the costume; in fact, Luna's little brother Miles has inherited the hot dog, according to a video Teigen posted on Twitter. And he seems a lot more pleased with it that Luna, merrily wearing it about the house. A happy ending for the hot dog!

View this post on Instagram

have you ever seen a more "why me?" face 😭

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Speaking of Miles: In case you missed it, it is my absolute honor to introduce you to a video of him playing the piano with his EGOT-winning dad John Legend. In the video, which Teigen posted on Instagram with the extremely fitting caption "stop everything," Legend plays and sings "My Favorite Things," with Miles taking part on the piano.

View this post on Instagram

stop everything

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

As Good Morning America reports, it went down extremely well with the couple's celebrity friends: Vanessa Hudgens commented, "I can’t stop watching this," Jessica Alba said, "It’s VERY Sweet," and Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Oh my flipping lord." All sentiments I wholeheartedly agree with!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Chrissy Teigen Shared a Hilarious Photo of Luna
image
John Legend's Son, Miles, Is Already Playing Piano
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Kendall's Date to Justin and Hailey's Wedding
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Meghan and Harry's Tour Is Planned Around Archie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Kylie and Travis Discussed Their Relationship
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant - Inside Kylie and Travis Are On a Break
image Are Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Dating?
image Is Rachel Bilson Dating Nick Viall?
image Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan and Diana
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Wore a Great Fall Dress for Afternoon Event
image Selma Blair Looks Stunning in Badass New Photos
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Life in Photos