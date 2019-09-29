image
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Miles Playing Piano with John Legend

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
  • On Saturday night, model/amazing human Chrissy Teigen shared a video to Instagram of her husband, John Legend, and their one-year-old son, Miles Stephens, playing piano.
    • In the clip, Legend plays and sings "My Favorite Things," while Miles sits next to him on the piano bench, beaming and adding in notes of his own.
      • The video proves that musical talent runs in the family and that Miles is a natural pianist.

        John Legend's musical talent is hereditary, apparently.

        In a new video that Chrissy Teigen posted to Instagram, the couple's one-year-old son, Miles Stephens, shows off his budding piano skills, which are, to be totally honest, already better than most grown adults' piano skills.

        The video, which Chrissy captioned simply, "stop everything," shows Miles sitting at the piano next to his dad, who is playing (and, eventually, singing) "My Favorite Things." While John plays, Miles smiles up at his dad/life hero and bangs out some complimentary notes of his own.

        And here's the thing: They actually are pretty complimentary. Miles' freestyle piano playing is already something that sounds like actual music. Imagine what he'll be able to do with, you know, literally any instruction whatsoever.

        Follow Chrissy's directive, stop everything, and watch the clip for yourself below:

        View this post on Instagram

        stop everything

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        We can only assume this means that Luna will be publishing a cookbook and appearing on the cover of Vogue any day now.

