Chrissy Teigen Kept it Real on Twitter With a Hilarious Outtake of Daughter Luna

Luna pulled a flawless photo face.

image
By Emily Dixon
LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to keep things extremely real about parenthood. Yes, Teigen and husband John Legend are parents to two of the planet’s cutest children, Luna and Miles. And yes, their Instagram feeds offer an endless stream of said cute children being impossibly cute. But kids will be kids, and for every perfect Instagram moment, there’s a hilarious outtake or two—as Teigen revealed on Twitter yesterday.

On Instagram, Teigen shared a snap of her daughter that wouldn’t be out of place in a magazine: Luna posing in a brand new tiered floral dress by Zimmermann, looking positively overflowing with joy. Teigen captioned the adorable photo, “the joy of a new dress!”

View this post on Instagram

the joy of a new dress! @zimmermann

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

On Twitter, however, Teigen dropped a second photo, an instantly iconic image of Luna rolling her eyes to the the heavens. “posted the first one to Instagram but u guys get the second one because you get the real shit,” Teigen tweeted. Honestly? I think I prefer the second.

If you’d like a bonus dose of Teigen-Legend cuteness, look no further than the family’s recent trip to Springfield to celebrate Ron Stephens'—John Legend Sr.—70th birthday. Legend shared a series of sweet family photos on Instagram: In one, he wishes his dad a happy birthday, while he captioned a photo with his grandma, "Got to spend time with Granny Stephens today!"

View this post on Instagram

Miles and his beautiful grandmothers!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Another snap featured Miles with his grandmas: Legend’s mom, Phyllis Stephens, and Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen. “Miles and his beautiful grandmothers!” Legend captioned the photo. If this is just their Instagram, can you even imagine how lovely their family albums are?!

