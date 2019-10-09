image
Steve Kazee Implied That He Fell in Love with Jenna Dewan at First Sight

These two are too much!

image
By Emily Dixon
WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX
Jerod HarrisGetty Images

Not long after announcing their exciting baby news, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are continuing their reign as one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. On Twitter, Dewan teased what sounds like a new project: "Can people fall in love at first sight? What about at first dance? Stay tuned tomorrow for more!" she posted. (Dewan, as you're no doubt aware, is both an actress and dancer, and a former host of World of Dance, so it seems likely she's got another dance-related TV show or similar in the works.)

Kazee was quick to respond, tweeting, "I believe they can," to which Dewan replied with "Melt" and a heart emoji. That sounds an awful lot like Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan fell in love at first sight (or dance), doesn't it? Romance is alive, friends!

Last month, Dewan shared her delight about expecting a baby with Kazee; the new baby will be a younger sister to Everly, Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum. "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she captioned a sweet photo with Everly on Instagram, calling Kazee "a gift from above."

Kazee, meanwhile, talked about his excitement with Entertainment Tonight last week. "It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," he said. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

And Everly "couldn't be happier" about her future sibling either, Kazee added. "She's very excited to have a sibling on the way. It's going to be good." Just adorable, all of you!

