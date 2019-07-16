Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Took a Couple's Trip to the Farmers' Market

Unquestionably cute couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee spent a day date at a farmers' market in Los Angeles on the weekend, People reports. Jenna clutched a green juice, Steve carried some shopping bags, and both looked happy and relaxed in each other's company. Lovely!

According to People, their relationship is getting ever more committed. "Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious," an unnamed source told the magazine in June. "So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve."

News first broke about Jenna and Steve's relationship around October 2018, when a source told People that they'd "been dating for a couple [of] months," adding that Jenna was "really happy." Steve, to catch you up, is a Tony Award-winning actor and singer, who took the trophy for his role as Guy in Once on Broadway. The pair were spotted kissing at a Halloween party, and later photographed at a haunted hayride (Halloween-themed wedding, perhaps? All the food is dyed an unappetizing green? Dress code is 'blood'?)

Steve was the first to take their relationship to Instagram, sharing a series of sweet photos. On Valentine's Day 2019, he posted an emotional tribute to Jenna, writing, "Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️"

In June, Jenna followed suit, posting a photo of the pair with the caption, "Speaking of peace....❤️" Since then, she's been revealing a little more of her new relationship: last month, she shared photos from their trip to WWE's Monday Night Raw, while after July 4th, she posted a somewhat steamy beach photo of Steve, with the caption "🇺🇸👋🏼🔥" Here's to many more farmers' markets, beach trips and wrestling dates for the couple!

