Jane Fonda, 81-year-old political hero, was just arrested on the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. during a climate change protest. Fonda was one of the 16 people taken in for "unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol," according to a statement released to People from United States Capitol Police Communications Director Eva Malecki. All of the protestors are charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

Fonda reportedly moved to D.C. to become more politically active and stated that she will protest on the Capitol steps every Friday through January until she has to film another season of Netflix's Grace and Frankie. She apparently planned to get arrested.

"I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” Fonda originally told The Washington Post. "It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday."

Here's a video of Fonda protesting:

CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE: New video shows actress Jane Fonda being arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during a climate change protest, with Fonda demanding urgent action on a Green New Deal and fellow protesters cheering as she was led away. https://t.co/OFdgEGuLb9 pic.twitter.com/K8bVWbbYgq — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 11, 2019

And here's her getting arrested:

Fonda knew she had to do something after watching 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg fight for the world, demanding lawmakers to acknowledge that we are dealing with a true emergency. “Greta said we have to behave like it’s a crisis,” Fonda explained to The Post. “We have to behave like our houses are on fire.”

This post will be updated as more information surfaces.

