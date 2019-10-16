Wait, is this really happening? Let's all take a few deep, calming breaths while we discuss the matter at hand: Nicki Minaj just said she's got a collaboration with Adele in the works, and they've already shot the whole bloody video. Why isn't this all over Twitter?! Am I being pranked? Are my emotions being cruelly toyed with? This is BIG.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her Fendi Prints On collection (if you've got any heavily discounted pieces kicking about, Nicki, I would be extremely interested in acquiring them), Minaj directly confirmed the collaboration with Adele. Asked if they were working together, she replied, "Yes and yes, yes and yes, woohoo!" Minaj, you'll note, looks extremely delighted about the whole affair, accurately mirroring my own very intense emotions right now.

.@NICKIMINAJ talks her new collaboration with Adele. pic.twitter.com/fK9d2rx9Uc — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReignsCom) October 16, 2019

That's not all: There's a video on the way, too. "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song!" Minaj said. If this song even half as iconic as 'Feeling Myself' with Beyoncé, I am one thousand percent on board.

Things have really turned around for the Barbz: Just last month, the fanbase grieved as Minaj announced her retirement from music. "I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. Honestly, what better way to return from retirement than with a collaboration with Adele?

