It's always a delight when Michelle Obama takes to Instagram, and Sunday's post was no exception. Obama shared a photo from a gym session, in which she executed a deep lunge while holding a medicine ball high above her head (are these the right terms? I have never once felt confident that what I'm doing in the gym is correct). As always, she looked flawless, and I am very much determined to replicate her crop top and high-waisted leggings ensemble.

Obama used the post to inspire her followers to care for themselves—whether by taking time out for the gym, or choosing their own preferred self-care method. "It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday?" she wrote.

This isn't the first time Obama's advocated for self-care, particularly for women. Back in July, she appeared at the Essence Festival, speaking to Gayle King about her autobiography, Becoming, and more. In a clip she posted on Instagram, she explained, "We are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves," adding, "We are trained that way, and we have to have a different set of conversations to untrain us."

In the caption, Obama wrote, "One thing I keep hearing from women across the country is how hard it is for us to put ourselves first. We're the first to care for our friends, families, coworkers, but we are last on our own list." She continued, "The good news is we can make a change. I’ve seen it in my own life. And that starts with all of us as women searching within ourselves and our stories—and sharing what we’ve learned with one another." Thank you for continuing to be the best, our forever First Lady!

