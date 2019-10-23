The Crown season three premiere is quickly approaching, and we can expect to see a lot of fresh faces—including Erin Doherty, who plays Queen Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne. Doherty, who has appeared on the drama series Call the Midwife based on the bestselling memoirs of Jennifer Worth, has remained pretty under the radar. And by under the radar, we mean there's virtually zero information available about the new actress on the World Wide Web.

When The Crown announced Doherty's casting, the show shared her response on Instagram: "To be a part of The Crown feels both ridiculously special and surreal. There is such a rare dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore. She is a woman of great strength and heart—I feel privileged to fight her corner."

What we do know about the 27-year-old is that she recently appeared in the BBC production of Les Misérables. She reportedly studied at the Guildford School of Acting for a year before she attended the program at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre until 2015. That's when she landed her role on Call the Midwife.

You can see Doherty as Princess Anne in the trailer for the hit show's third season, around the 1:15 mark (she also pops up with the rest of the royal family at 1:38):

As for any personal information on the actress, that remains a mystery, but hopefully she'll get acquainted with social media and gain a larger presence once The Crown season three premieres on November 17.

