The Unique Meaning Behind Every Single Royal Family Member's Name

From Queen Elizabeth to Prince Louis.
When it comes to naming their children, the royals have a tendency to reuse family favorites: Five of of the female royals share Queen Elizabeth's name and three male royals have Prince Philip's name. Kate Middleton and Prince William surely know the stress of picking the right name—it took them five days to finally make a final decision about Louis'. One thing's for sure, though, they're all very special. Click through to see which royals share monikers, and how far back their names date. (Fun fact: The slides are in order of the line of succession, in case you were ever curious about where everyone falls.)
Full Name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Title: Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of this Realm and of Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith
Birthday: April 21, 1926
Parents: King George VI and the Queen Mother (Elizabeth)
Elizabeth: When King George VI and his wife welcomed their first daughter, they decided to give her the name of her mother: Elizabeth. As the eldest child, Princess Elizabeth became the Queen after her father's passing. When she ascended the throne, her mother—who was also Queen Elizabeth—was given the new title of Queen Mother to avoid any confusion.
Alexandra: Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1861, and the two had six children. Her second name was likely given to her as a tribute to her grandmother who died suddenly from a heart attack just one year before Elizabeth was born.
Mary: The Queen's third name was a nod to her father's mother, Mary of Teck.
Full Name: Charles Philip Arthur George
Title: His Royal Highness Charles, Prince of Wales
Birthday: November 14, 1948
Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Charles: The name Charles ironically means "free man," something many might say the Prince of Wales isn't since he's second in line to the throne, and therefore has to follow many strict rules.
Philip: Charles' second middle name was given to him as a nod to his father, Prince Philip. Since Charles received the name, it has been continually given to royal males in line for the throne.
Arthur: The name of the medieval mythical King Arthur was also a name of King George VI—Prince Charles' grandfather. Now it's part of Charles' son's and grandson's names too.
George: The moniker is an ode to the Queen's father, King George VI, who passed away when Charles was just four, leaving the throne to his daughter.
Full Name: William Arthur Philip Louis
Title: His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Birthday: June 21, 1982
Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana
William: Princess Diana threw a curveball when she decided on the name William, a moniker that's been used less frequently by royals. She was reportedly told that whatever she picked had to sound good with "King" in front of it since Wills is third in the line of succession. However, he can choose to go by a different name when he becomes the monarch if he wants.
Arthur: This was a highly speculated name for William's third son, Prince Louis, and it was what Prince Charles wanted his first son to be named. Though Princess Diana said "no" to the first name, she compromised and made Arthur his second name instead.
Philip: When William was born, it was the second time the name Philip was given to a royal family member to honor the Queen's husband, Prince Philip.
Louis: The name meaning "renowned warrior," went on to become Prince William's third son's name. It's thought that the name was passed from Prince Philip's favorite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.
Full name: George Alexander Louis
Title: His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge
Birthday: July 22, 2013
Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton
George: The future King's name actually comes from that of a previous one: Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI.
Alexander: George's second name pays homage to the Queen, whose middle name is Alexandra. Kate reportedly loved the name Alexandra at the time, so if George was a girl, it's likely we'd know a Princess Alexandra.
Louis: Prince William passed along his fourth name to Prince George. Again, the moniker is likely a tribute to George's great grandfather's favorite uncle.
Full Name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
Title: Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Birthday: May 2, 2015
Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton
Charlotte: The name is the female version of Charles, who is Prince William's father, and, coincidentally, the middle name of Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton.
Elizabeth: Charlotte's second moniker is a nod to not only the Queen, but also the Queen Mother.
Diana: Prince William wanted some way to pay tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car crash in Paris—luckily, he had a daughter to pass the name on to.
Full Name: Louis Arthur Charles
Title: His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge
Birthday: April 23, 2018
Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton
Louis: The name holds a special meaning to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family—all three males share it. It is likely that the moniker comes from Prince Philip's favorite uncle, Lord Louis of Mountbatten.
Arthur: The new royal baby shares his second name with both his father, Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Charles. The name could be a nod to the mythical King Arthur who was a well-known monarch in medieval times.
Charles: Prince Louis actually shares two names with his grandfather—Arthur and Charles.
Full Name: Henry Charles Albert David
Title: His Royal High Prince Henry of Wales
Birthday: September 15, 1984
Parents: Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Henry: He's more commonly known as Prince Harry now, but that's just a nickname. Princess Diana and Prince Charles gave him the name Henry when he was born. Henry has German origins and means "estate ruler." (Harry means the same thing).
Charles: The name Charles was passed down to Prince Harry from his father, and he now shares the moniker with his nephew, Prince Louis.
Albert: This was what Prince Charles had envisioned calling his second son, but it was not what Princess Diana wanted, according to an interview published in the 1992 book, Diana: Her Story. Albert was the name given to Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, at birth. (He chose George when he became monarch.)
David: The name David means "beloved," which Prince Harry and his soon-to-be-wife, Meghan Markle, have very much become in recent years. David was the seventh name given to former King Edward VIII—the Queen's uncle (better known as the Duke of Windsor).
Full Name: Andrew Albert Christian Edward
Title: His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Birthday: February 19, 1960
Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Andrew: As we saw played out in Netflix's The Crown, the Queen still had a decent relationship with her uncle, Edward VIII, though he gave up the throne, ultimately destining her to become the monarch. Despite his choices, she basically rearranged his name to create Prince Andrew's. Her uncle's full name was Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David. While we like that idea, it's more likely that they named their second son after Prince Philip's father who was Prince of Denmark and Greece.
Albert: Queen Victoria's husband was named Albert, as was Queen Elizabeth's father (reminder: he later went by George (his fourth name) when he became King).
Christian: Christian was the third name given to Andrew's great uncle King Edward VIII.
Edward: Again, this was the name of King George VI's brother, and it also ended up being the name of Andrew's younger brother.
Full Name: Beatrice Elizabeth Mary
Title: Princess Beatrice of York
Birthday: August 8, 1988
Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Beatrice: Prince Andrew and his now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, named their first daughter Beatrice, which means "she who brings happiness."
Elizabeth: The Queen's second granddaughter was also given the famous name.
Mary: The princess actually shares two names with her grandmother—Elizabeth and Mary, both of which hold special meaning to King George VI. Not only was Mary of Teck, his mother, but he also had a sister named Mary.
Full Name: Eugenie Victoria Helena
Title: Princess Eugenie of York
Birthday: March 23, 1990
Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Eugenie: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's second daughter was born as Eugenie, a name had been used in the royal family before, but not since Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria Eugenie.
Victoria: It seems that Andrew and Sarah merely swapped the order of the names of the late Princess Victoria Eugenie to get their second daughter's name. The name is still popular today, as we know many famous women with it—Victoria Woodhull and Victoria Beckham.
Helena: The moniker is of Greek origin, meaning "bright, shining light." It's still very much popular in today's culture thanks to Helena Bonham Carter and Helena Christensen.
Full Name: Edward Anthony Richard Louis
Title: His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Birthday: March 10, 1964
Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Edward: Queen Elizabeth's last child shares a name with his older brother Prince Andrew and her uncle, King Edward VIII who abdicated the throne to marry a divorced woman.
Anthony: According to Nameberry.com, the name Anthony means "priceless one."
Richard: Despite his very low chances of ever being the reigning monarch, Prince Edward's third name, Richard, means "dominant ruler."
Louis: Prince Edward also shares his fourth name with the new royal baby, as do Prince William and Prince George.
Full Name: James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor
Title: James, Viscount Severn
Birthday: December 17, 2007
Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
James: When the Queen's youngest grandchild was born in 2007, he was given the name James which is the English version of Jacob, meaning "supplanter."
Alexander: James shares his second middle name with his cousin, Prince George. Alexandra is the Queen's second middle name, given to her likely for her great grandmother Princess Alexandra, who passed suddenly.
Philip: Despite his lower peerage title Viscount, James is still very much a royal and entitled to his grandfather's name.
Theo: According to the Nameberry.com, the name Theo means "divine gift," and it's currently rising in popularity in Europe.
Full Name: Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor
Title: Lady Louise Windsor
Birthday: November 8, 2003
Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Louise: Lady Louise shares a very similar name to her new cousin, Prince Louis, both meaning "renowned warrior." Queen Elizabeth's father had a sister named Louise, Princess Royal.
Alice: Prince Edward's daughter actually shares three names with her Aunt Anne—Louise, Alice, and Elizabeth. The name Alice means something to both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's family. Princess Alice of Battenberg was Philip's mother and it was also the name of one of Queen Victoria's daughters who fought for women's issues.
Elizabeth: Yet, another granddaughter of the Queen was gifted with the name Elizabeth at birth.
Mary: Lady Louise shares her fourth name with the Queen and her cousin, Princess Beatrice—an ode to the Queen's grandmother.
Full Name: Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
Title: Anne, Princess Royal
Birthday: August 15, 1950
Parents: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Anne: The name Anne is Hebrew, meaning "grace."
Elizabeth: The Queen passed her own (and her mother's) name on to her first—and only—daughter, but as her second name.
Alice: The moniker is one that comes from both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's family. Alice was the name of Philip's mother, and the name of Queen Victoria's daughter who lent herself to women's causes and nursing.
Louise: King George V—the Queen's grandfather—had a sister named Louise, who was similarly given the title Princess Royal, which is usually the highest honor a female royal family member can be granted.
Full Name: Peter Mark Andrew Phillips
Title: He carries no royal title.
Birthday: November 15, 1977
Parents: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
Peter: Peter's first name doesn't carry a meaning that relates to a royal title. Peter means "rock" in Greek, and it is also his father Mark Phillips' third name.
Mark: The Queen's oldest grandson actually shares two names with his father—Mark and Peter.
Andrew: The name Andrew is likely a nod to Prince Philip's father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, or Anne's brother who is also a Prince Andrew.