The Unique Meaning Behind Every Single Royal Family Member's Name

Meaning of the Name

Elizabeth: When King George VI and his wife welcomed their first daughter, they decided to give her the name of her mother: Elizabeth. As the eldest child, Princess Elizabeth became the Queen after her father's passing. When she ascended the throne, her mother—who was also Queen Elizabeth—was given the new title of Queen Mother to avoid any confusion.

Alexandra: Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, Edward VII married Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1861, and the two had six children. Her second name was likely given to her as a tribute to her grandmother who died suddenly from a heart attack just one year before Elizabeth was born.

Mary: The Queen's third name was a nod to her father's mother, Mary of Teck.

