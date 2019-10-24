image
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday With a Nose-Picking Photo

"I picked a good one."

FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
VALERY HACHEGetty Images

In this edition of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Troll One Another on Instagram and Prove Love Is Real: For Reynolds' birthday, which was Wednesday, Lively maintained the duo's trolling tradition and posted a photo of herself with her finger up Reynolds' nose, captioning it, "I picked a good one." As of this writing, the post had more than 3 million likes and counting.

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012, and have three children together—the last of which Lively gave birth to over the summer, but kept it hidden from the public until this fall. Last week, Reynolds posted the first public photo of their third child together as part of an effort to encourage Canadian voters to be mindful of climate change policy.

Other highlights of Reynolds and Blake's endless troll war included this unflattering photo series for Lively's birthday:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, @blakelively.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

This image that Lively shared of Reynolds wearing a chicken hat:

image
Instagram

When Reynolds shared an on-set photo of Lively with this caption:

View this post on Instagram

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

When Lively shared this for Reynolds' birthday:

Reynolds rose to the challenge:

And once Lively even brought Helen Mirren along for the ride:

Never stop, you guys. You two keep me young!

