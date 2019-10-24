Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday With a Nose-Picking Photo

In this edition of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Troll One Another on Instagram and Prove Love Is Real: For Reynolds' birthday, which was Wednesday, Lively maintained the duo's trolling tradition and posted a photo of herself with her finger up Reynolds' nose, captioning it, "I picked a good one." As of this writing, the post had more than 3 million likes and counting.

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012, and have three children together—the last of which Lively gave birth to over the summer, but kept it hidden from the public until this fall. Last week, Reynolds posted the first public photo of their third child together as part of an effort to encourage Canadian voters to be mindful of climate change policy.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Other highlights of Reynolds and Blake's endless troll war included this unflattering photo series for Lively's birthday:

This image that Lively shared of Reynolds wearing a chicken hat:

When Reynolds shared an on-set photo of Lively with this caption:

When Lively shared this for Reynolds' birthday:

Reynolds rose to the challenge:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

And once Lively even brought Helen Mirren along for the ride:

Never stop, you guys. You two keep me young!

