Kim Kardashian is fond of a seasonal hair transformation, from icy platinum blonde to a chunky '90s highlight. And she's changed her look again as fall draws to a close: as hair stylist Chris Appleton shared on Instagram, she's gone for a cool brown shade, complete with soft, glamorous waves.

"Bombshell and Cool brown color made a comeback," Appleton posted, alongside a photo of Kim's glossy new do. He tagged hair extension stylist Violet Teriti in the Instagram snap, suggesting extensions added length and volume to the look. It looks like Teriti, by the way, was behind several of Kim's most iconic hair looks: In an Instagram post celebrating Kim's 39th birthday, the stylist shared photos of Kim sporting long platinum hair as well as with deep brown waves on the red carpet.

Earlier this month, Appleton shared a photo of Kim with sleek, chocolate brown hair, captioned, "Autumn hair color Cool Chocolate brown," which Kim subsequently reposted. Judging by Kim's caption, it was a wig: She wrote, "I always debate dying my hair this brown color. Thoughts?" Based on Appleton's latest post, it looks like the pair decided on a slightly darker shade, but opted to maintain those cool tones.

Back in August, hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons gave Kim a very '90s look to coincide with the launch of her KKW Beauty '90s collection. "Obsessed with these beige-brunette chunky 90’s-ass highlights I created," Fitzsimons wrote, alongside a photo of Kim's newly dyed (and absurdly shiny) grown out bob. As someone who is afraid to go to the hairdresser more than once a year for fear of a catastrophic cut, I must ask Kim's stylists this: How do you get it so right every freaking time?

