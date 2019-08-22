image
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Anthropologie's Sale on Sale
Destruction - Amazon, Brazil,Vicinitiy Rio Branco, Burning The Forest To Enlarge Cattle Ranches,
2
How You Can Help the Situation in the Amazon
image
3
Please Bury Me With My Catbird Stacking Rings
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Roth IRA vs. 401K: Where to Stash Your Cash

Kim Kardashian's New Chunky Highlights Will Give You All the '90s Feels

Throwback Thursday.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Keeping Up with the Kardashians might as well be renamed Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Hairstyles, because the sisters never stick to one style for long. It's truly impossible to keep up with, but the beauty editor in me is doing my best! The sisters literally transform themselves in the blink of an eye with dramatic hair changes. It's wild. Beauty mogul Kim has been riding a '90s wave for a minute to promote her new '90s makeup collection full of deep brown and neutral matte lipsticks. In the name of self-promotion, the 38-year-old is living and breathing that iconic time with her latest hair and makeup looks.

Recently, she took us way, way back in the day with bold brunette, chunky highlights streaked throughout her lob, and it will give you all the nostalgic feels. Remember when literally every one of your childhood icons had them? Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, to name a few. According to Kim's latest hair lewk, '90s beauty is back and better.

The resurgence is real. Not to mention her choker and matte chocolate brown lipstick really rounded out the vibe. The talented celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, a Kardashian-Jenner sister favorite, is the man behind her honey brunette highlights. He's also the creator of her last few KKW Beauty campaign looks.

Fitzsimons captioned his Instagram photo: "Obsessed with these beige-brunette chunky 90’s-ass highlights I created..." Seriously same, same. Are chunky streaks officially back? I'll let you be the judge of that. In an exclusive interview with Allure, Fitzsimons shares he aimed to "modernize" and "elevate" the look by incorporating an ombré effect. "The color was inspired by '90s supermodels, so we referenced photos that featured hair with very beautiful, very '90s chunky, sandy, blonde highlights against contrasting brown lowlights," he told Allure. "The base tone is a beautiful neutral brown with cool beige highlights."

My verdict: majorly into it. Who knows what Kimmy will try next. But this take on a throwback trend feels fresh, and adds a gorgeous dimension to classic hair color.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Gabrielle Union's New Choppy Bob Is So Stunning
image
The Best Air-Dry Tips for Summer Hair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Hair Transformations
image Jordyn Woods Just Got a Gorgeous Asymmetrical Bob
image Bella Hadid's Hair Is Blonder Than Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kim K. Shows Off Rare Photo of Tousled Hair
image Kate Beckinsale's New Blonde Bob Is a Summer Vibe
image Serena Williams Stuns at Sports Illustrated Party
image Celine Dion's New Lob Haircut Looks Super Chic
image Jamie Lynn Spears Dyes Her Hair Brunette
image Cardi B Just Debuted Blue, then Dark Purple Hair
image Ciara's New Platinum Crop Is Gorgeous
image Gabrielle Union's New Choppy Bob Is So Stunning