Kim Kardashian's New Chunky Highlights Will Give You All the '90s Feels

Keeping Up with the Kardashians might as well be renamed Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Hairstyles, because the sisters never stick to one style for long. It's truly impossible to keep up with, but the beauty editor in me is doing my best! The sisters literally transform themselves in the blink of an eye with dramatic hair changes. It's wild. Beauty mogul Kim has been riding a '90s wave for a minute to promote her new '90s makeup collection full of deep brown and neutral matte lipsticks. In the name of self-promotion, the 38-year-old is living and breathing that iconic time with her latest hair and makeup looks.

Recently, she took us way, way back in the day with bold brunette, chunky highlights streaked throughout her lob, and it will give you all the nostalgic feels. Remember when literally every one of your childhood icons had them? Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, to name a few. According to Kim's latest hair lewk, '90s beauty is back and better.

The resurgence is real. Not to mention her choker and matte chocolate brown lipstick really rounded out the vibe. The talented celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, a Kardashian-Jenner sister favorite, is the man behind her honey brunette highlights. He's also the creator of her last few KKW Beauty campaign looks.

Fitzsimons captioned his Instagram photo: "Obsessed with these beige-brunette chunky 90’s-ass highlights I created..." Seriously same, same. Are chunky streaks officially back? I'll let you be the judge of that. In an exclusive interview with Allure, Fitzsimons shares he aimed to "modernize" and "elevate" the look by incorporating an ombré effect. "The color was inspired by '90s supermodels, so we referenced photos that featured hair with very beautiful, very '90s chunky, sandy, blonde highlights against contrasting brown lowlights," he told Allure. "The base tone is a beautiful neutral brown with cool beige highlights."

My verdict: majorly into it. Who knows what Kimmy will try next. But this take on a throwback trend feels fresh, and adds a gorgeous dimension to classic hair color.

