Bid farewell to your dreams of a Demi Lovato/Bachelorette crossover, friends: Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are officially over. But the couple didn't part ways after Johnson asked out Keke Palmer on Strahan, Sara and Keke, an anonymous source told E! News. In fact, things just "fizzled out." No drama here!

"Demi and Mike's fling has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before," the source said. "Nothing happened, it just ran its course." Sounds like Johnson's still got his hopes, up though: "Mike hopes they can have a second chance again," the insider added. "But for now, he's fine with being friendly."



Things started out strong for the pair, after they started a flirtation over social media. In September, Johnson confirmed Demi was "the only person [he was] talking to," adding, "I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other."

Then, earlier this month, he spoke about their budding relationship on the Almost Famous podcast, detailing, "We’ve gone on more than one date." He continued, “I like her tattoos—we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me." And here's the kicker: “And, uh, she kisses really well," Johnson said.

The Bachelorette star's subsequent appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke, however, offered a clear sign that things had gone awry between the new couple. Questioned about his relationship with Lovato, Johnson replied, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," before asking Keke Palmer, "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

Palmer later said she'd turned down the proposition, explaining, "It really scares me to date people in the industry," and adding that she felt "ambushed" by Johnson's request. Johnson, meanwhile, said on the Barstool Sports podcast that he was only trying to redirect the conversation, as E! News reports. "She was asking me questions. She had asked me a second question, and I really didn't want to speak on it. So, I did what most people would do in the situation that are good at doing interviews: They flip it," he said.

Guess that's that on the Lovato-Johnson romance, then. We all had fun, didn't we?

