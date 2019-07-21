Ever since his elimination on The Bachelorette, Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato have been low-key flirting.

Demi posted that she would "accept Mike's rose" on her Instagram Story while watching his elimination episode and declared that her mom already loves the fan favorite Bachelorette alum.

At The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special, reporters asked Mike if he was interested in Demi and he confirmed that the attraction is mutual.

Members of Bachelor Nation crush on contestants all the time. That's nothing new. Declaring those crush feels on Instagram? Also nothing new. But for a famous fan of the franchise to express their Bachelor Nation thirst on social media? Now, that's a little less common.

That's what happened recently though, when Demi Lovato kicked off a very public flirtation with Bachelorette hopeful Mike Johnson. Here's everything you need to know about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's "romance."

Demi has been a Mike supporter since day one.

Demi has been religiously watching Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and she's been Team Mike since the beginning. Demi first declared her support for Mike during the season's second episode, on May 20. In her Instagram Story, Demi told followers "he should win," when Mike came on the screen and posted a story about Mike captioned, "He's my pick...Jussssayin'" during the episode.

Demi cheered Mike on while he was trying to woo Hannah Brown.

It's impossible to say exactly when Demi's support turned into a full-blown crush, but she proved she's in it for the right reasons (aka Mike's happiness) when she shared her support for him winning the group date rose during the May 27th episode of The Bachelorette.

"Yes, boo boo!" she called out in a video on her Instagram Story that night.



Demi declared her crush pretty much the second Mike was eliminated on The Bachelorette.

Even though Demi "Here for the Right Reasons" Lovato was nothing but supportive of a Mike/Hannah union while he was in the game, she was ready to steal Mike for a second as soon as Hannah eliminated him on The Bachelorette on July 1.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Demi said in a video she posted to her Insta Story after Mike's elimination. She captioned the post: "Mike I accept your rose."

Demi Lovato via Instagram Story. "Mike eu aceito sua rosa 🌹" pic.twitter.com/IJgOweSWuZ — Portal Lovato (@portallovato) July 2, 2019

Mike posted a call out for his future wife right after he was eliminated...

Mike wasted no time posting a message to his future wife on Twitter after his elimination episode aired. "Jus saying, my future wife though, girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding," he tweeted.

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

...And Demi replied to Mike's future wife tweet.

When a fan tagged Demi in a screenshot of Mike's future wife tweet on Instagram, she actually took to the comments to reply, writing, "I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

Instagram

Mike is "100 percent" flirting back with Demi.

At The Bachelorette's Men Tell All taping, reporters asked Mike about Demi's flirty 'grams and he confirmed that he is HERE for it.

"I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, 'What’s up, baby?'" he told Us Weekly. "I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, 'Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"

And hey, celebrity/Bachelor Nation romances can really work—just ask Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

