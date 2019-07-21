image
Today's Top Stories
1
I Interviewed 5 "Out of My League" Guys
image
2
Check Out Pottery Barn's New 'Friends' Collection
image
3
13 Balms That Will Save Your Dry Lips
image
4
Ilhan Omar Clapped Back at Trump Perfectly
image
5
How Google Is Becoming More Eco-Friendly

Are Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Dating? Everything You Need to Know About Their Ongoing Flirtation

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Ever since his elimination on The Bachelorette, Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato have been low-key flirting.
    • Demi posted that she would "accept Mike's rose" on her Instagram Story while watching his elimination episode and declared that her mom already loves the fan favorite Bachelorette alum.
      • At The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special, reporters asked Mike if he was interested in Demi and he confirmed that the attraction is mutual.

        Members of Bachelor Nation crush on contestants all the time. That's nothing new. Declaring those crush feels on Instagram? Also nothing new. But for a famous fan of the franchise to express their Bachelor Nation thirst on social media? Now, that's a little less common.

        That's what happened recently though, when Demi Lovato kicked off a very public flirtation with Bachelorette hopeful Mike Johnson. Here's everything you need to know about Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's "romance."

        Demi has been a Mike supporter since day one.

        Demi has been religiously watching Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and she's been Team Mike since the beginning. Demi first declared her support for Mike during the season's second episode, on May 20. In her Instagram Story, Demi told followers "he should win," when Mike came on the screen and posted a story about Mike captioned, "He's my pick...Jussssayin'" during the episode.

        image
        Instagram

        Demi cheered Mike on while he was trying to woo Hannah Brown.

        It's impossible to say exactly when Demi's support turned into a full-blown crush, but she proved she's in it for the right reasons (aka Mike's happiness) when she shared her support for him winning the group date rose during the May 27th episode of The Bachelorette.

        "Yes, boo boo!" she called out in a video on her Instagram Story that night.

        image
        Instagram

        Demi declared her crush pretty much the second Mike was eliminated on The Bachelorette.

        Even though Demi "Here for the Right Reasons" Lovato was nothing but supportive of a Mike/Hannah union while he was in the game, she was ready to steal Mike for a second as soon as Hannah eliminated him on The Bachelorette on July 1.

        "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Demi said in a video she posted to her Insta Story after Mike's elimination. She captioned the post: "Mike I accept your rose."

        Mike posted a call out for his future wife right after he was eliminated...

        Mike wasted no time posting a message to his future wife on Twitter after his elimination episode aired. "Jus saying, my future wife though, girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding," he tweeted.

        ...And Demi replied to Mike's future wife tweet.

        When a fan tagged Demi in a screenshot of Mike's future wife tweet on Instagram, she actually took to the comments to reply, writing, "I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

        image
        Instagram

        Mike is "100 percent" flirting back with Demi.

        At The Bachelorette's Men Tell All taping, reporters asked Mike about Demi's flirty 'grams and he confirmed that he is HERE for it.

        "I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, 'What’s up, baby?'" he told Us Weekly. "I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, 'Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"

        And hey, celebrity/Bachelor Nation romances can really work—just ask Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
        Luke P.'s Brother Calls ABC Manipulative
        image
        Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Mental Health
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
        ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Luke P.'s Brother Calls ABC Manipulative
        image Who Is 'Bachelor's Demi Burnett's GF Kristian?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor'?
        image Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant
        image Everything We Know About Jed's Pre-'Bach' GF
        image Will 'Bachelorette' Hannah and Tyler Get Together?
        image Who Will Be On 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
        image Luke P. Made a Horrible Comment on 'Bachelorette'
        image 'The Bachelorette' Gave a Master Class in Consent
        image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'