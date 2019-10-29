Who'd be a celebrity in the age of the stan wars, eh? The latest to fall foul of the unspoken stan code of honor: Selena Gomez, who infuriated Swifties by appearing to endorse Kim Kardashian, longstanding foe of Gomez' close friend Taylor Swift. Allow me to explain, won't you?

On Monday night, Gomez made what Swift's fanbase considered an unacceptable move, as ELLE reports: She posted a photo on her Instagram story wearing Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS, writing, "Legit so freaking comfortable." That constituted a betrayal in the eyes of the Swifties, who've considered Kardashian Enemy Number One ever since the notorious Snapchat incident of 2016. (Apparently nobody considered that Gomez just...liked the shapewear.)

The whole affair's still pretty raw to Swift, who spoke about her subsequent 'cancelation' in her Vogue September cover story, calling it "humiliating" and explaining, "When you’re going through loss or embarrassment or shame, it’s a grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day." And Swifties didn't hesitate to make their feelings known on Twitter, castigating Gomez for daring to associate even indirectly with Kim K.



While Gomez didn't comment directly on the backlash, she did delete the post—and followed it up with a pretty explicit statement about her love for Swift. Posting a photo of the pair (and an exceptionally fluffy cat) on her Instagram story, Gomez wrote, "My ride or die. I would die for this one," continuing, "Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I'm on your side for life."

That should make it all pretty clear: Gomez and Swift are still lifelong friends, and there was truly no need to panic (or attack anyone) whatsoever. Today's lesson? Sometimes a bodysuit really is just a bodysuit.

