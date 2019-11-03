How Meghan Markle Encouraged Prince Harry to Open Up About Princess Diana's Death

Back in 2017, when they were just dating, Meghan Markle convinced Prince Harry to open up about his mother's death.

Journalist Bryony Gordon explained that Meghan encouraged Harry to go on Gordon's Mad World podcast to discuss his grieving process and mental health.

On the show, Harry discussed seeking help in his late twenties and struggling to cope with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry has become more and more open about his own mental health and struggles with grief in recent years—and it seems we have Meghan Markle to thank for that.

One of Harry's first big interviews about the struggles he's faced in dealing with his mother's death came in April 2017, when he joined journalist Bryony Gordon as a guest on her podcast, Mad World.

In a recent piece for The Daily Telegraph, Gordon revealed that Meghan played a huge role in convincing Harry to appear on the podcast.

"It was Meghan who encouraged her then boyfriend to do the podcast about his mental health with me," she wrote.

On the podcast, Harry opened up about seeking help in his late twenties to cope with his mother, Princess Diana's, tragic death in 1997.

"It never occurred to me that Prince Harry might be more nervous than I was about our interview," Gordon said in a quote on the website for Heads Together, the mental health initiative Harry launched with his brother, Prince William. "Like a small child who doesn’t understand that the spider is just as scared of them as they are of it, I simply hadn’t entertained the notion that the fifth (now sixth) in line to the throne might be experiencing some pre-interview jitters too."

