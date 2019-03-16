Princess Diana reportedly thought that her younger son, Prince Harry, would make a "great king."

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the late royal thought her youngest son would take to the role of king more easily than her eldest, Prince William, who is actually in line to take the throne someday.

Levin wrote that Harry's "ease with people and general gusto" made Diana think he might make a better king than his older brother.

Parents don't play favorites, but that doesn't mean they don't have opinions about their kids' strengths and weaknesses. Apparently, Princess Diana thought some of Prince Harry's strengths might make him very suited to be king—possibly even more so than his older brother and actual heir to the British throne, Prince William.

The revelation comes courtesy of royal biographer Angela Levin who wrote in her biography Harry Conversations with the Prince that Diana thought her youngest son had the perfect natural disposition to be king.

"Harry’s seeming ability to cope, his ease with people and general gusto led Diana to believe that he would handle being king more easily than William. She even called him Good King Harry," Levin wrote, according to Express. "Diana felt less confident in William. 'William doesn’t want to be king and I worry about that. He doesn’t want his every move watched.'"

As for what kind of king Harry thinks he would be, the royal told Levin in an interview before his wedding to Meghan Markle:

"People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too. Even if I was king I would do my own shopping."

So there you have it: Good King Harry would do his own grocery shopping, tyvm.

