On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games in London. During the engagement, Harry, who launched the Invictus Games in 2014, met with the 65 athletes who will represent the United Kingdom at the 2020 Invictus Games.

At the meet and greet, Harry chatted and laughed with the athletes and, of course, posed for a slew of pictures. One of the royal's photo ops took a decidedly awkward turn when competitor Lynsey Kelly, who was posing with her arm behind the prince, got her hand "stuck" on his "bottom."

The awkward moment was captured on video and shared by ITV. Check it out below:

"My hand’s just stuck on Prince Harry’s bottom, sorry," Kelly announces in the clip, prompting everyone in the group to crack up and Harry to check on her hand placement.

The royal took the snafu in stride, laughing and announcing, "It’s almost in my pocket!"

"It’s there! It’s there!" Kelly shouted in reply.

Harry definitely took the encounter as well as any human possibly could.

"We were just posing for a picture," Kelly explained later, according to People. "My hands were around his waist. They might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being a prince. He was very fine about it."

