Meghan Markle's Entire Outfit for Her Secret Trip to Luminary Bakery Is Shoppable

By Katherine J Igoe
The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Meghan has highlighted Luminary before, and even referenced them in the British Vogue September issue she guest-edited.

        This past week, Meghan Markle made an unpublicized trip to Luminary Bakery, in which she talked with volunteers, gave a very revealing interview with The Telegraph, and wore what might be the coolest, most effortless casual outfit. There are a few rewears in here, and the whole outfit is shoppable—even better, each piece is less than $200!

        With Nothing Underneath
        £80.00
        SHOP IT

        As spotted by Meghan's Mirror, Meghan wore With Nothing Underneath Poplin: White & Midnight Blue Stripe Shirt and brown leather Madewell Crisscross skinny belt. Per Meghan's Fashion, she's also rewearing her J. Crew "Juliette" Collarless Sweater Blazer, which is more like a really chic coatigan, and Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (Okay, I lied, her Adina Reyter earrings are $600, but everything else is under $200!).

        Some really intriguing quotes from the interview: "We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays. There's a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren't mechanical—we're all wounded creatures that need to be healed," Meghan said. Reporter Bryony Gordon said, "[Meghan] told me that she didn’t want people to love her—she just wanted them to be able to hear her." And "For the Duchess of Sussex, showing vulnerability is not a weakness. On the contrary—it is one of humanity’s greatest strengths."

        Update: The Sussex Royal account has added more gorgeous images of Meghan's trip and that chic, chic outfit:

        Here's the full video:

        View this post on Instagram

        Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And here are some stills. A sideways shot at that coatigan:

        image
        Sussex RoyalInstagram

        Here's how you can buy your own (it comes in seven colors!):

        Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer
        J.Crew jcrew.com
        $148.00
        SHOP IT

        A typical sight, for the Duchess of Sussex—putting on an apron and getting to work:

        image
        Sussex RoyalInstagram

        A peek at her skinny jeans and sneakers:

        image
        Instagram
        Stan Smith Sneaker
        ADIDAS nordstrom.com
        $80.00
        SHOP IT

        And our best shot of the full look:

        image
        Instagram

        The last time Meghan wore that coatigan was to cheer on her friend and tennis superstar Serena Williams:

        US Open Tennis Tournament 2019
        Tim Clayton - CorbisGetty Images

        And she also, according to HELLO!, wore With Nothing Underneath when she dropped by (also an unannounced visit!) to view her Smart Works collection, as seen in an Instagram video.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

