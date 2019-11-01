During an interview with The Telegraph, Meghan Markle made an unannounced trip to Luminary Bakery in an absolutely chic and sleek casual outfit—which is totally shoppable.

Meghan has highlighted Luminary before, and even referenced them in the British Vogue September issue she guest-edited.

And it's just the latest instance of Meghan rolling up her sleeves at a royal engagement and getting to work.

This past week, Meghan Markle made an unpublicized trip to Luminary Bakery, in which she talked with volunteers, gave a very revealing interview with The Telegraph, and wore what might be the coolest, most effortless casual outfit. There are a few rewears in here, and the whole outfit is shoppable—even better, each piece is less than $200!

As spotted by Meghan's Mirror, Meghan wore With Nothing Underneath Poplin: White & Midnight Blue Stripe Shirt. Per Meghan's Fashion, she's also rewearing her coatigan, and Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker.



Some really intriguing quotes from the interview: "We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays. There's a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren't mechanical—we're all wounded creatures that need to be healed," Meghan said. Reporter Bryony Gordon said, "[Meghan] told me that she didn’t want people to love her—she just wanted them to be able to hear her." And "For the Duchess of Sussex, showing vulnerability is not a weakness. On the contrary—it is one of humanity’s greatest strengths."

Update: The Sussex Royal account has added more gorgeous images of Meghan's trip and that chic, chic outfit:

Here's the full video:

And here are some stills. A sideways shot at that coatigan:

Here's how you can buy your own (it comes in seven colors!):

A typical sight, for the Duchess of Sussex—putting on an apron and getting to work:

A peek at her skinny jeans and sneakers:

Stan Smith Sneaker

And our best shot of the full look:

The last time Meghan wore that coatigan was to cheer on her friend and tennis superstar Serena Williams:

And she also, according to HELLO!, wore With Nothing Underneath when she dropped by (also an unannounced visit!) to view her Smart Works collection, as seen in an Instagram video.

