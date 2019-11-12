106 - Episode 6
Jennifer Lopez Updated Her Hair for Winter With a Layered, Asymmetric Bob and Blonde Highlights

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton created the new look.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 11, 2019
GothamGetty Images

The eternal, ever generous source of hair inspiration that is Jennifer Lopez has done it again, with a new look that hair stylists across the globe are likely to be tasked with recreating. J.Lo's been alternating between a sleek, shoulder-length bob—or lob, if you insist—and long, flowing waves over the past year, but her latest 'do chops things up a bit. Courtesy of celebrity stylist and Kardashian favorite Chris Appleton, Lopez is now sporting an asymmetric, layered bob with a deep side parting, and it looks like my pledge to grow my hair out is completely out the window.

Appleton posted a photo on Instagram of J.Lo's new style, complete with blonde highlights or "money pieces" framing her face (a look recently championed by Beyoncé.) And Lopez is evidently pretty thrilled with the outcome: She shared her own photo of the look, featuring both Appleton and makeup artist Scott Barnes. Speaking of Barnes: Scott, any product details available on that glossy lip?

View this post on Instagram

Jlo - don’t be so intense - me 🥴 #newcut

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

J.Lo, ever the hard worker (did you see her training for that Hustlers pole scene?), is exceptionally busy at present: She's filming upcoming rom-com Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson, as well as preparing for the Super Bowl half-time show in February, which she'll headline with Shakira. In fact, according to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she's already deep into rehearsals: Rodriguez told the Today show last week, "She's already been rehearsing for six weeks."

Lopez cried when she was named as the half-time performer, Rodriguez revealed. "It’s been a dream of hers her whole life," he said. "I mean, who doesn’t want to play at the Super Bowl, right? She’s been close a few times, and when we got that call from Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled. She was in tears." J.Lo, I can't bloody wait!

