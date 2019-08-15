For his recent birthday, J. Lo got A. Rod a Ford Bronco 1974 model.

A. Rod had recently gotten J. Lo a Porsche, so they're giving each other fun couples gifts they can use together (bawww).

The couple have a reputation for getting each other the best presents ever, throughout their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have birthdays close together, and there's literally nothing the loved-up couple doesn't do together, so of course they basically got each other the same present. Now they're twinning even more.

The truck is a Ford Bronco, potentially modified (it looks a lot like those old Jeeps to me, or a very vintage Bronco—Ford is bringing back the model in 2020, but according to Univision, this is actually a 1974 model. Also, I know next to nothing about cars, so I look forward to someone telling me how fully wrong I am.). The blue makes sense, since it may potentially connect to A. Rod's former baseball team, the New York Yankees.

If you remember, J. Lo got a bright red Porsche from A. Rod for her birthday, so now they can go out driving together as quite possibly the most recognizable couple, in the most recognizable vehicles, of all time. The only other comment I have is that I'd love to see more celebs driving hybrid and electric cars, so they can be serving as a good example to us normal people to keep working to combat emissions.

Here's the initial announcement:

Alex Rodriguez Instagram

And here's A. Rod and J. Lo dancing to Cardi B (natch) in the car—you can see the seats have his logo on them, so it's particularly personalized:

The couple that...drives together, stays together?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE