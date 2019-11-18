What a weekend it's been for the Beyhive! Our one true queen, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, a two-night event staged in support of husband Jay-Z's charity. And oh, the looks she wore! On night one, she gave us full body sequins, courtesy of David Koma. But I'm here to tell you about her Sunday night look, a '20s-inspired ensemble that might just be my phone wallpaper for the entirety of the coming decade.

The Shawn Carter Foundation was established 16 years ago by Jay-Z and his mom, Gloria Carter. The charity's website states its mission: "to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post secondary institutions." Initiatives include a scholarship fund, college prep support, and a study abroad program.

The fundraising gala, meanwhile, took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, according to the charity's website, and featured a live performance by Alicia Keys. And what else did it feature? Two superlative looks from the Queen!

Beyoncé wore a jeweled, split leg gown with feathered shoulder trim to night two of the gala; according to her stylist, Zerina Akers, the dress was a custom Roberto Cavalli number. And those feathers were ostrich, the designer revealed on Instagram. As for her jewelry, that was the work of Lorraine Schwartz: Bey wore diamond and emerald teardrop shaped earrings, and set them off with matching rings.

Both hair stylist Neal Farinah, who created Bey's half-up, half-down flowing curls, and make-up artist Rokael Lizama, who gave her soft red eyelids, a deep wine lip, and a dewy highlight that makes me weep, revealed the inspiration for the look: The Great Gatsby.

Farinah shared a photo of Beyoncé on Instagram with the caption, "MODERN GATSBY HAIR," while Lizama went for the hashtag, "#GatsbyGlam." And what does this mean, Beyhive? You got it: The '20s are back. Time to start stockpiling ostrich feathers.

