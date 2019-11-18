2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Swift Has an AMA Retort Planned
image
2
Neiman Marcus' Fantasy Gifts Are to Die For
image
3
How to Increase Productivity: Do Less to Do More
image
4
The Best Boots Brands for Women Right Now
The United States Capitol building at night in Washington DC, USA.
5
NARAL Board Chair Quits to Run for Congress

Beyoncé Wore a Feathered 'Great Gatsby'-Inspired Look to the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Her hair stylist Neal Farinah called the look "modern Gatsby."

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Kevin MazurGetty Images

What a weekend it's been for the Beyhive! Our one true queen, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, a two-night event staged in support of husband Jay-Z's charity. And oh, the looks she wore! On night one, she gave us full body sequins, courtesy of David Koma. But I'm here to tell you about her Sunday night look, a '20s-inspired ensemble that might just be my phone wallpaper for the entirety of the coming decade.

The Shawn Carter Foundation was established 16 years ago by Jay-Z and his mom, Gloria Carter. The charity's website states its mission: "to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post secondary institutions." Initiatives include a scholarship fund, college prep support, and a study abroad program.

The fundraising gala, meanwhile, took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, according to the charity's website, and featured a live performance by Alicia Keys. And what else did it feature? Two superlative looks from the Queen!

Beyoncé wore a jeweled, split leg gown with feathered shoulder trim to night two of the gala; according to her stylist, Zerina Akers, the dress was a custom Roberto Cavalli number. And those feathers were ostrich, the designer revealed on Instagram. As for her jewelry, that was the work of Lorraine Schwartz: Bey wore diamond and emerald teardrop shaped earrings, and set them off with matching rings.

Both hair stylist Neal Farinah, who created Bey's half-up, half-down flowing curls, and make-up artist Rokael Lizama, who gave her soft red eyelids, a deep wine lip, and a dewy highlight that makes me weep, revealed the inspiration for the look: The Great Gatsby.

Farinah shared a photo of Beyoncé on Instagram with the caption, "MODERN GATSBY HAIR," while Lizama went for the hashtag, "#GatsbyGlam." And what does this mean, Beyhive? You got it: The '20s are back. Time to start stockpiling ostrich feathers.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Beyoncé Went to a Gala in a Nude Sequin Gown
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Beyoncé Shares Pics in Skintight Red Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Outfits We Love
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2019
Amal Looks Good in Every Color, Including Teal
image
No Pants? No Problem.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini to NYFW
image Katie Holmes Loves Her 3.1 Phillip Lim Bag
image Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death
image Kylie Jenner's Printed Swimsuit Looks NSFW
image Kendall Jenner Partied In a Shimmery $57 Dress
image I Heart Pippa Middleton's Barely-There Heels
image Chrissy Teigen Wears Green Dress with High Slit
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017 Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweats With Kitten Heels