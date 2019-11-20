MCX120119_074
Lizzie and Gordo Are Officially Reuniting for the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

This is what dreams are made of!!!

image
By Rachel Epstein
"Lizzie McGuire" Cast Volenteer Work at Youth Center
Robert MoraGetty Images

Please stop everything you're doing: Hilary Duff just revealed that Adam Lamberg, a.k.a. Gordo, is officially joining the cast of the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot. In other words, I'm! Not! Okay!

Duff made the official announcement on Instagram with a picture of her and Lamberg. She captioned the photo, "I feel so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut......hey now, hey now.✨"

I have so many questions. First of all, is Lamberg in costume in the picture, or does he always button his shirt like that? Second, how does Duff look so effortless standing on a tilt? Third, should I get bangs?

The picture isn't even the best part...there's a VIDEO announcement:

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” Duff said in a statement, according to People. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

Same Hil, same. I'll leave you all with this:

Now, please bring back Miranda.

