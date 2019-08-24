Get ready to jump around on giant bouncy balls and draw Mickey Mouse ears with your inner preteen, because the long-rumored Lizzie McGuire reboot is happening. Here's everything we know about the latest early aughts classic to get a modern day revisit.

When will the Lizzie McGuire reboot premiere?

Details about the premiere of the new Lizzie McGuire reboot are still scarce. The only thing we know for sure about the reboot's premiere date is that will be sometime after November 12.

Where can you watch the Lizzie McGuire reboot?

The reason we can say with total certainty that the Lizzie McGuire reboot won't premiere until after November 12, 2019 is that it's set to air on Disney's highly-anticipated new streaming platform, Disney+, the company announced on Twitter.

"Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus," Disney wrote.



Hilary Duff took the stage at Disney's annual content convention, D23, with veteran Disney Channel director Kenny Ortega to officially announce the series on Friday, August 23 and the actress also posted about the new series on Instagram, where she confirmed that The Lizzie McGuire Movie would also be available on Disney+.

Who is starring in the Lizzie McGuire reboot?

Speaking of Hilary Duff, it's not really a surprise that she's returning to her iconic tween role, is it? She's been dropping hints about the reboot since late 2018 and she's officially signed on to reprise her role as Lizzie in the reboot.

"SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s," she wrote on Instagram in her announcement of the news. "Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!"



There's no word yet on which other members of the original cast will reprise their roles in the new series, but we're definitely hoping to see Lalaine and Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's BFFs, Miranda and Gordo on the series.

What will the Lizzie McGuire reboot be about?

Again, there isn't a ton of information just yet. All we really know about the plot of the Lizzie McGuire reboot is that it will follow Lizzie in her 30s. No word yet if she'll be a mom with a tween of her own, a la Girl Meets World, or if the series will be aimed more at adults and follow Lizzie figuring things out as a single, childless millennial (but how great would the latter be?).

We'll update this post as more information about the Lizzie McGuire reboot becomes available.

