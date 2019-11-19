MCX120119_074
Hilary Duff Shared a Still From a Brand-New 'Lizzie McGuire' Scene

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Daily Pop - Season 2019
E! EntertainmentGetty Images
    • It looks like an outtake: Duff and another actor are laughing, and Duff wears a very covetable Lisa Frank tee that I want right now.

        Just days after Hilary Duff officially debuted her old-but-new Lizzie McGuire bangs (less blunt, more choppy, wispy, a perfect update) she just gave us a still shot that might be actual footage from the show. Excuse me while I go freak out for a second.

        Technically it's two images, maybe of the same scene shot from different angles: In one, Duff as Lizzie is standing in a super-cute Lisa Frank tee with a rainbow heart—be still my little middle school heart! In the other, you only catch the edge of it, but it looks like a slightly older woman wearing a black top and a ponytail and sitting down at a kitchen table. Lizzie's mom used to wear her hair up in crazy 'dos so maybe that's her?? It looks like an outtake—Duff is laughing delightedly. As I put on my sleuth hat for one second, the kitchen looks quite similar to the one on the original show, but with different-colored walls and a table instead of a countertop (lord knows this could also be a totally different house, but wouldn't it be amazing if it were the same set??).

        Duff captioned the photo, "Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire" and is clearly as delighted as we all are that her most memorable character is officially back. Here's the image:

        View this post on Instagram

        Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire

        A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

        And here are the bangs:

        Looking great, Lizzie.

