Hilary Duff Shared a Still From a Brand-New 'Lizzie McGuire' Scene

Days after she debuted her Lizzie McGuire bangs, Hilary Duff gave a sneak peak from set of the Disney+ reboot.

It looks like an outtake: Duff and another actor are laughing, and Duff wears a very covetable Lisa Frank tee that I want right now.

Just days after Hilary Duff officially debuted her old-but-new Lizzie McGuire bangs (less blunt, more choppy, wispy, a perfect update) she just gave us a still shot that might be actual footage from the show. Excuse me while I go freak out for a second.

Technically it's two images, maybe of the same scene shot from different angles: In one, Duff as Lizzie is standing in a super-cute Lisa Frank tee with a rainbow heart—be still my little middle school heart! In the other, you only catch the edge of it, but it looks like a slightly older woman wearing a black top and a ponytail and sitting down at a kitchen table. Lizzie's mom used to wear her hair up in crazy 'dos so maybe that's her?? It looks like an outtake—Duff is laughing delightedly. As I put on my sleuth hat for one second, the kitchen looks quite similar to the one on the original show, but with different-colored walls and a table instead of a countertop (lord knows this could also be a totally different house, but wouldn't it be amazing if it were the same set??).

Duff captioned the photo, "Somebody wake me.. #lizziemcguire" and is clearly as delighted as we all are that her most memorable character is officially back. Here's the image:

And here are the bangs:

Looking great, Lizzie.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here