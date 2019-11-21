Yesterday, reported by various outlets, Jenna Dewan was declared legally single from her now-ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan, who's in a relationship and expecting a child with actor Steve Kazee, apparently "plans to marry" him and is "so in love."

Dewan has been honest about her split from Tatum, saying she was "blindsided" by his new relationship and that she found out via the Internet (ouch).

Be still my Jenna-loving heart!! After it was just announced that Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have officially been declared single (they still have to work out their property assets and child custody, which I did not realize—the pair have both spoken publicly about their work to coparent effectively), a source tells E! News, "Jenna plans to marry Steve and is so in love with him. They have had many long and open talks about that and it's definitely the plan." Oh my God, I have been waiting for this news for ever—seriously, I've been analyzing her ring finger for signs of an engagement.

The source added, "What matters most though is that she and Steve are fully committed and so excited to have a baby and grow their family. She knows they will be engaged and married soon enough."

Neither Dewan nor Tatum have commented officially about their divorce being semi-finalized. If you remember, they separated in April 2018 and started divorce proceedings that October, and both have moved on since (Tatum is currently with Jessie J). The split broke people's hearts, mine included, but the two seem to be in a good place.

The last time Dewan posted about Kazee was three weeks ago to wish him a happy birthday, and the caption is just so cute I might melt into the floor right here and now:

So, you know, they're the perfect couple. Casual!

